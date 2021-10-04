ALBANY - State Democratic Party Chairman Jay Jacobs threw his backing to Gov. Kathy Hochul's re-election effort Monday, explaining he is working to avoid a divisive primary that could produce a GOP victory in the November 2022 election.
"I take nothing for granted," Jacobs said. "Those who say a Republican can't be elected statewide are foolish."
Jacobs, speaking to reporters at a press conference held both on Zoom and before reporters in Queens, also acknowledged that he telephoned former Gov. Andrew Cuomo earlier Monday as a "courtesy call" to let him know he was supporting Hochul, who had served as Cuomo's lieutenant governor for six years.
Cuomo resigned from office six weeks ago while facing multiple allegations of sexually harassing women, including several state employees, using government staffers to help him with his $5.1 million pandemic memoir and undercounting the COVID-19 deaths of nursing home patients.
Jacobs, who was installed as party chairman by Cuomo, said he was basing his support on Hochul because he believes she is "moderate" enough to win the general election, not based on her relationship with the former governor.
In fact, Jacobs said, "Governor Cuomo kept a very tight circle -- and she was not in it."
A multi-candidate primary, he said, would "waste precious resources" and be "very problematic and not good for the state."
Among those exploring a run for governor are state Attorney General Letitia James and New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams. Both are African Americans from Brooklyn with close ties to the progressive wing of the Democratic Party, a major force in state Democratic primaries.
Others being mentioned as potential candidates in a Democratic primary for governor are Rep. Tom Suozzi,, D-Long Island, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone. Suozzi and Bellone are both white moderates, while de Blasio is a liberal Democrat.
Hochul, since being sworn in Aug. 24, has been heavily focused on progressive causes, such as emphasizing her support for abortion rights, as well as leading New York's effort to manage the pandemic and vaccination mandates impacting health care workers.
Suffolk County Democratic Chairman Richard Schaffer also announced his support for Hochul Monday, praising her for her pandemic response as well as "restoring faith in government."
Former Otsego County GOP chairman Vince Casale, now an advisor to Republican gubernatorial candidate Andrew Giuliani, said the fact Jacobs is lining up support now for Hochul shows that he and Cuomo "are trying to hold on to control of their party."
The call by Jacobs to Cuomo suggests that the latter man remains "the de facto leader of the Democratic Party in the state of New York," Casale added. "You wouldn't call him unless he has some sway."
Reacting to the Hochul endorsement, Williams chided both Jacobs and the governor for refusing to support "the young Black female" who won the recent Buffalo mayoral primary, India Walton. She is a progressive who now faces incumbent Mayor Byron Brown, a Democrat running with some GOP support, in the general election.
"Governor Hochul should be using this moment to demonstrate a new direction of leadership for the state party, not continuing the practices of Andrew Cuomo's Albany," Williams said in a statement.
The GOP candidate leading that party's field in the governor's race is Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-Long Island. Joining Zeldin and Giuliani in the contest is former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino, who was defeated by Cuomo in the 2014 governor's race.
Jacobs said in his conversation with Cuomo, the former governor offered no sign he plans to run for re-election. Cuomo has maintained control of a campaign fund that stood at $18 million last July.
Should Cuomo again seek the governorship, Jacobs said he believes it would be a misstep.
