ALBANY — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced recently that Saturday, June 26 and Sunday, June 27, is a Free Fishing Weekend in New York State, the second of six Free Fishing Days recognized across the state each year.
During designated free fishing days, New York residents and non-residents are permitted to fish for free without a fishing license. Participating anglers are reminded that although the requirement for a fishing license is waived during free fishing days, all other fishing regulations remain in effect.
Remaining 2021 Free Fishing Days include National Hunting and Fishing Day, Sept. 25, and Veterans Day, Nov. 11.
"New York is home to some of the most exceptional fishing opportunities in the nation and anglers from around the world visit our state's waters every year in search of their next big catch," DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said. "I encourage all anglers, from first timers to experts, to take advantage of the upcoming free fishing weekend by casting a line in New York's waters and experiencing the joy that comes with fishing."
For beginning anglers interested in getting started, the I FISH NY Beginners' Guide to Freshwater Fishing, found online at www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/98506.html, provides information on everything from rigging up a fishing rod to identifying catch and understanding fishing regulations.
DEC's Places to Fish webpages, found online at www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/7749.html, are a reliable source of information for those ready to plan their next fishing trip.
