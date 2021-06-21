PLATTSBURGH — Democrat Matt Putorti says he received a homophobic voicemail less than a week into announcing his campaign for New York's 21st Congressional District.
The Whitehall native, who announced his bid to unseat U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) last week, said in a statement Monday that, as an out gay person, he had been excited to announce his campaign during Pride and knew what he was getting into.
"Less than a week later, I got this anonymous voicemail full of hate and homophobia. While I’m not surprised, it’s not ok."
WHAT PEOPLE FACE
Putorti said he struggled over whether to release the voicemail because he did not want to give literal voice to hate.
He and his team ultimately decided to release it, and it was posted to his social media pages.
"I am doing this so that people can learn about what queer people still face today and to expose our politics to ourselves," Putorti said.
"Listen to it. Hearing hate hits differently than reading it in a comment section."
'YOU ARE LOVED'
"I know that a hate-filled voicemail is nothing compared to what many of my other queer siblings have experienced — especially those who are trans," Putorti continued.
"So, let me first say clearly to queer people, especially queer children: you are perfect as you are, and you are loved by a whole community of people."
Putorti urged allies to tell their queer friends they love and will stand with them.
"I know the North Country is full of those allies. In fact, Democrats and Republicans in the North Country worked together to help pass marriage equality in New York. Now we need to come together to pass the Equality Act.
"And I expect everyone to treat every person with dignity and respect during this race."
SPAGHETTI DINNER
Putorti closed out his statement by calling to mind his first campaign ad in which he described his hometown of Whitehall as a "spaghetti dinner town" where people come together to support each other in times of need.
"Finally, to the caller: My queer siblings and I are braver than you will ever be," Putorti said.
"But, if you want to talk person-to-person in a civil manner, please reach out; we can share a spaghetti dinner together.”
Putorti is the second Democrat this cycle to join the NY-21 race. Both Ezra Watson and Republican Lonny Koons announced their candidacies earlier this year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.