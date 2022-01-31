PLATTSBURGH — Proposed congressional redistricting maps would see New York's 21st Congressional District encompass all or parts of 18 counties, while losing Fort Drum to the west and the City of Glens Falls to the south.
The Associated Press reported that the North Country district, currently represented by U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville), would become one of three Republican super districts while statewide lines would give Democrats the advantage for 22 of the state's 26 seats.
The State Legislature, held by Democrats in both houses, released the maps Sunday night, weeks after the state's Independent Redistricting Commission failed to come to a consensus on its maps.
As of Monday evening, the new State Assembly and Senate maps had yet to be posted.
KOONS AGAINST GERRYMANDERING
The Press-Republican reached out to Stefanik and the five other candidates who have declared their candidacy for the North Country's congressional seat for their thoughts on the potential new shape of NY-21 as well as how the state as a whole was carved up.
Republican Lonny Koons, a retired combat veteran and truck driver who lives in Carthage, said he was against gerrymandering of any kind.
According to his website, if elected he would push for legislation that would "take all redistricting out of the hands of politicians by having an independent and non-partisan committee draw district lines solely based on the number of people required for each district."
"Redistricting will be presented to the House and Senate but the only way that the redistricting can be altered is by a super-majority vote in both the House and Senate," the website reads.
"I am running to fight these kinds of injustices to our society," Koons continued. "To represent the average, working class American against the machine that keeps us under its heel."
FARRELL: TIME FOR CHANGE
Crime victim advocate and former U.S. speedskater Bridie Farrell, a Democrat who resides in the Johnsburg hamlet of North River, said the lines are what they are and, either way, she lives well within NY-21 as currently configured or contemplated.
"I am looking forward to running a vigorous and relentless campaign against Elise Stefanik because it is time for a change in the North Country," she continued.
"For too long we have had more of the same, corrupt DC-style representation in our district and I am running to restore power to the people of the North Country. My mission is to bring back real, patriotic representation for my community, and that rises above party affiliation."
She declined to comment on the state map as a whole.
CASTELLI: BACKGROUND, EXPERIENCE
Matt Castelli, a former CIA and counterterrorism official who lives in the Town of Saratoga, said the proposed maps make it clear the district needs a candidate with the background and experience that can appeal to voters across the district.
"Someone who has national security experience and someone who understands the values of working families in this district," the Democrat said. "We need a candidate who has proven they will always put country before party.
"I have served the American people under President Obama and President Trump — both of whom have won the district. I know what it takes to work together for the good of our country, which is something Elise Stefanik continues to fail to do.”
Asked again about the statewide map, Castelli said he was focused on the residents of NY-21 and "ensuring they have someone who puts them first."
WATSON: CAN'T JUST GIVE UP
Democrat Ezra Watson, a technician who lives in Wilton, acknowledged that the new maps would remove his current address from NY-21. The Town of Wilton would instead fall in NY-20.
Watson said his immediate campaign plans to visit SUNY Potsdam and Plattsburgh would not be affected.
"Let's just say if I win the seat in NY-21, I will be scouting for some lovely houses of properties up farther north from where I currently live, but I am still going to campaign and work towards being on the 2022 ballot in the primaries."
He said the proposed map would make it even tougher than it was before for Democrats to give Stefanik "a good run for her money."
"I feel like they could have done better with the maps, we can't just give up on the North Country."
A spokesperson for attorney Matt Putorti of Whitehall, a Democrat, said his campaign would issue commentary once the maps were ratified.
Stefanik's campaign did not return requests for comment.
VOTES EXPECTED THIS WEEK
Legislators expect to vote this week on both the congressional and legislative redistricting maps, the AP reported.
State Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) said he did not have much to say about the congressional maps as not much would change for his constituents. He represents all of Clinton and Franklin counties and a few towns in St. Lawrence County, which would remain in NY-21.
Jones confirmed his plans to support the bill redrawing the congressional district lines.
State Assemblyman Matt Simpson (R-Horicon) said he would offer comment once all of the maps were out and he had a chance to review them.
State Sen. Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) did not return a request for comment sent to his office.
