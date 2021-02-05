NWHL leaders, local health officials assess bubble outbreak

LAKE PLACID — As the dust settles in Lake Placid after COVID-19 popped the National Women’s Hockey League bubble, there’s a sense of disappointment as well as relief.
Strictly from a hockey perspective, seeing the NWHL suspend its season due to an excessive amount of participants testing positive for the novel coronavirus was discouraging on many levels.
But from a health aspect, knowing COVID-19 will not continue to spread in the NWHL bubble and potentially endanger tournament participants and the surrounding community puts local health officials at ease.
“The league organizers made a difficult, but appropriate decision based on the information in front of them,” Clinton County Public Health Director John Kanoza said.
NWHL Commissioner Tyler Tumminia said that all teams and participants knew there was a level of risk involved when trying to get the 2021 season off the ground.
She said she hates the fact she now knows so much about COVID-19 due to the circumstances.
“Unfortunately, we have now been trapped into what other sports leagues are experiencing as well,” Tumminia said during a conference call Wednesday. “This (pandemic) is no joke. We’re right in the middle of it, and it doesn’t care.”
RISK FACTORS
The NWHL admitted there was an amount of human error involved that led to the outbreak within the bubble.
Various protocols were established to limit the potential spread of COVID-19 within the bubble, but the unfortunate events that led to the league suspending its season showed how potent an opponent COVID-19 can be.
“All of the preventive measures we put in place (as a health department) – i.e. mask wearing, physical distancing, etc. – are to reduce the risk of transmission,” Kanoza said. “They do not eliminate the risk altogether. To reduce the risk of transmission to zero, you have to eliminate contact altogether.”
Tumminia said the league is not looking to place blame on what caused the outbreak, but she did say what steps were needed to complete the season.
“A restrictive access environment cannot be successful unless we have all participants leading in the right direction, having accountability (and) doing what they’re supposed to be doing in the COVID plans,” she said.
“I think we’ll have a little bit more clarity as to, you know, maybe some next steps moving forward, you know, some best practices moving forward as well.”
COVID CASES IN THE BUBBLE
Tumminia said she could not disclose any individual who tested positive for COVID-19 because of HIPPA policies.
She also declined to mention the total number of individuals or total number of teams affected by the virus, which is not protected by HIPPA.
“The amount of numbers right now is also something that the league had taken a stance that we weren’t going to talk about,” Tumminia said.
The Essex County Health Department, which has Lake Placid in its jurisdiction, declined to comment for this report before being asked a question.
POTENTIAL CAUSES
During Wednesday’s conference call, league representatives were asked if there was any thought by the NWHL to have its teams arrive earlier than a day or two before games started Jan. 23, so more testing could have been done before competition began.
“I think hindsight is always 20/20 in everything that anyone does here,” NWHL Players’ Association Director Anya Packer said. “I think we can all look at the situation and say that.”
Packer went on to say the NWHL’s players are not full-time players at this time, which means they have other jobs to make a living and would have had a difficult time arriving to the bubble any earlier.
Throughout the tournament, there was also plenty of roster adjustments, which led to taxi-squad players creating more traffic in and out of the bubble.
“We came in with the designated roster, knowing that if there was a possibility that we had to replace those athletes in quarantine, we’d get PCR testing and then they’d get another test on entry in Lake Placid, if need be,” Tumminia said.
Packer said the taxi-squad players were practicing with their clubs the entire preseason.
“Many of them were going through our process, regularly testing throughout the season,” Packer said. “So we’re still following those protocols as well. So we feel comfortable with their involvement in the way that we utilize those players.”
HOW TESTING WAS DONE
Tumminia described the bubble as a “restrictive access environment” and said players were limited to traveling from their hotel room to 1980 Rink-Herb Brooks Arena and then back to their hotel rooms.
With the restricted travel in addition to testing, the NWHL believed it had a plan in place to allow its six teams to operate in a shortened season from Jan. 23 to Feb. 5.
“Before we went into the bubble, it was a 72-hour PCR test,” Tumminia said.
The original plan called for rapid testing before players left for Lake Placid and then another test once they entered into the bubble.
“We actually ended up increasing our testing, not because it was told or asked for us to increase it, but we just decided to increase testing,” Tumminia said. “As we were going into it more, and it’s pretty much daily, that the athletes were participating in the PCR and rapid testing as well as the staff.”
EXITING THE REGION
When the NWHL suspended its season a day before its semifinals, players and staff were left in Lake Placid without an exact exit plan.
The NWHL said it planned to exit tournament participants from the bubble as soon and as safe as possible.
“We’re just going to follow what the protocol is,” Tumminia said. “They have to test on the exit out. The positives will be removed as soon as possible as well as the negatives.
“There’s a lot of choreographing that needs to happen with individual teams, their staff, their leadership and their owners, and then my office as well in order to remove them safely. But we’re right in the middle of that right now."
