Nutcracker LPCA shows canceled over COVID

LAKE PLACID – This weekend’s public performances of “Nutcracker in a Nutshell” are canceled due to new incidences of COVID-19 in local communities.
The holiday classic was co-produced by Lake Placid Center for the Arts and EMERGE125.
“As difficult as it is to change plans after many weeks of rehearsing and looking ahead to a beloved holiday event, the Lake Placid Center for the Arts (LPCA) has determined that the best way to support our dancers, their families and all our patrons is to take extra care when it comes to the health and safety of our extended community,” according to a LPCA press release.
For all ticketholders, the LPCA will reach out directly with next steps.
“The LPCA staff, board and co-production partners EMERGE125 want to thank you for your understanding and ongoing support as we work hard to continue sharing arts experiences during challenging times.”
SEEDS WERE PLANTED
The re-imagined and formatted North Country fav was the vision of Nutcracker Artistic Director Alice Schonbek, choreographers Tiffany Rea-Fisher, Madelyn LaLonde, and Kristen Glazier; rehearsal directors Glazier and Nikaio Thomashow; and lighting by Michael Cole.
“Mounting an all new Nutcracker in the midst of a global pandemic has been a bit of a roller coaster ride,” Schonbek stated in a press release.
“Our performance at the Strand Theater in Plattsburgh last Sunday was a definite high. The community support and enthusiasm of the audience were most gratifying. The inclusion of the Emerge125 professionals and the principal dancers from Dance Theater of Harlem made for a special experience for our local aspiring dancers as well as for the audience. The Strand itself provided a grand environment for this to play out in.
“So we were all very excited to carry this momentum forward to this weekend at Lake Placid Center for the Arts. I’m obviously very disappointed, as are all involved in the production, that the current COVID situation has required the cancellation of the show. Clearly the health and safety of the dancers, their families and the audience are foremost in our minds at this time.
“But I’m very encouraged that the seeds that were planted in this difficult year will bear fruit next year and in the years to come.”
REGIONAL & NYC TALENT
The production featured dancers from six different local schools as well community members, and professionals from EMERGE125 and the Dance Theater of Harlem.
“It was a really hard decision because it took so much to get this production up,” Rea-Fisher, said.
“Because of COVID, we weren't even sure it was going to happen. The Plattsburgh shows went so well. My inbox and my phone like blew up instantly, which was great.”
The Plattsburgh performance at the Strand Center Theater was the production's first audience.
“It gave them positive reinforcement and that feedback immediately was really great,” Rea-Fisher said.
“We had such great press around it, and the community was so ready and excited for it. Coming into this weekend, we were just like floating on cloud nine. So ultimately the Lake Placid Center for the Arts thought the risk was just too great.”
The cast is 65 strong with ages ranging from 3 to grandpa.
“One of our local elementary schools had just put a whole grade into quarantine,” Rea-Fisher said.
“Things were starting to tick the opposite way. Ultimately, the LPCA made the decision, which I agree with even though it's heartbreaking to cancel the live shows.
“The heartbreak is very real on multiple levels. The kids have had almost three years of COVID cancellations.”
SILVER LINING
There is a silver lining for the optimistic choreographer and executive artistic director of EMERGE 125.
“What Lake Placid Center for the Arts did, which I am extremely grateful for is that they have committed to producing a full production of the Nutcracker next year based off of what they saw in Plattsburgh,” Rea-Fisher said.
“The artistic director (Schonbek) felt really good because this was a big risk. We weren't sure. The executive director (James Lemons) and the managing director (Michael McCreadie) of the Lake Placid Center for the Arts came to the Plattsburgh show and was so impressed by it that when everything was going down here, they assured me based off of what we saw we have absolute faith and we're going to start budgeting now for a full production of Nutcracker for 2022. That's our silver lining.”
Instead of live performances, dancers will have the opportunity to record their scenes this weekend in a socially-distanced setting, to be included in a video compilation of this special version of the Nutcracker.
More information about this will be available soon for families and anyone else interested.
The video compilation gives the cast, especially graduating seniors, a takeaway in addition to a lobby exhibit featuring photographs and biography boards with quotes from their teachers.
“We're giving them commemorative T-shirts,” Rea-Fisher said.
“We are trying to ease this blow, even though we know we can't. We were ready. Everyone has been supportive, and I am so grateful we got that first show out because I think people finally saw what we had been working for.”
So much work, work, work, work, work.
“Until you see this is what we've been working towards,” Rea-Fisher said.
“Having that one show I think validated the whole experience because people finally got to see what all the hard work was working for.
"Even though we don't have live performances, our guest artists are coming up to Lake Placid from the city to get recorded, so that we have a nice full production. So, everyone remains committed to the project, which is great.”
Questions can be directed to info@lakeplacidarts.org or the Box Office at 518.523.2512.
