Nursing students on COVID frontlines

PLATTSBURGH — SUNY Plattsburgh nursing students are on the front line administering the COVID vaccine to healthcare workers, first responders and community members.
When Gov. Andrew Cuomo said student nurses could help with the effort to vaccinate New York, Cheryl Kabeli, assistant professor in the Department of Nursing, sent an email to her junior class looking for volunteers.
Students responded quickly and Kabeli contacted the University of Vermont Health Network-Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital, the 300-bed regional hospital adjacent to campus where most students serve their clinicals.
“This not only assisted staff but gives valuable skills to students on detailed record keeping, therapeutic communication and injections,” Kabeli said.
Michael Bernzweig, a junior and Commack, N.Y., native. made the six-hour-plus trip back to Plattsburgh to assist.
“I didn’t mind coming back early to help out,” Bernzweig said.
“I also wanted more experience, and this was a great opportunity.”
Bernzweig also wanted to make an impact.
“I may not (yet) be a registered nurse taking care of COVID patients myself, but helping vaccinate staff and the community was a great place to start with helping the effort of ending the pandemic,” he said.
Dru Gravelle, a junior from nearby AuSable Forks, agreed.
“I thought it would be a good opportunity to help the community and to get the experience and practice to keep my skills sharp,” Gravelle said.
Stephanie Wawrzyniak made the trip up from her home in Burnt Hills near Saratoga.
“I was willing to volunteer because distributing and administering COVID vaccines in order to benefit the health of our society is the most important task right now,” she said.
“Improving the health of others is why I love the nursing profession, and I thought this was the perfect opportunity to do so.
Nursing ant teaching during the pandemic has been challenging for students and faculty.
“However, one thing that nursing teaches us is to expect the unexpected — in work and in life," Kabeli said.
"Like many others, we quickly adapted curriculum and teaching techniques last spring to accommodate the pandemic. Our students were up to the challenge/
Last spring’s seniors had a 98 percent pass rate on their nursing boards.
This year, nursing faculty adjusted curriculum so students got into the hospital.
"(We) changed our normal models for clinicals," Kabeli said.
"We were able to attend live 11 out of the 12 weeks allotted for clinicals.
In order to do so, Kabeli started teaching at 7:30 a.m. so she would have enough room for 55 students.
Many of her colleagues did the same or a hybrid version.
“Again, nurses are an adaptable group," she said.
"We all made the best of a bad situation."
Wawrzyniak echoed her professor’s words.
“The profession is ever-changing, and nurses need to be able to be adapt to uncertain environments,” she said.
“I think the pandemic and the many changes that we have been through lately has prepared us for that.”
Gravelle is determined to come out on the other side with new knowledge and experiences.”
“I am doing what I love doing the most, so even with a pandemic in the mix, I wouldn’t stop doing what I love to do,” she said.
It’s what’s driven Danny Hoff of Ellenburg even more to be a nurse and help out wherever he can.
“Now more than ever our job is so important," Hoff said.
"I love what I do — being able to make someone’s healthcare experience easier or more enjoyable and knowing you’ve made a small difference — it’s the most rewarding experience I have ever felt."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.