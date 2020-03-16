PLATTSBURGH — Just like the general population, pregnant women who experience COVID-19 symptoms are asked to call their doctors first instead of just going right to their offices.
"That's pretty universal right now; if you're symptomatic, just stay home," said Linda Johnston, a certified nurse-midwife at Lake Champlain OB/GYN.
Once a doctor's office receives a call from someone that could be affected, they call the health department, which will follow up about testing.
'LITTLE KNOWN'
Johnston said, even without the COVID-19 threat, doctors, midwives and nurses at her practice are always washing their hands, using alcohol sanitizing foam and keeping rooms clean.
They are trying to keep affected people out of the office, but do put those who are sick right into an exam room when they arrive.
"Honestly, there’s so little known about it for pregnant women and infants that there really isn’t anything specific other than the obvious, you know, stay home if you’re not feeling good, wash your hands," Johnston said.
Pregnant women are already considered part of the high-risk population, she continued, so they are being told to be aware and stay away from people who have traveled or been sick.
CLOSED UNIT
Johnston pointed out that University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital has set up a tent to test people who have received approval through the health department for COVID-19, thus keeping them out of the hospital.
She added that the hospital's maternity ward is a closed unit and that visitation in the hospital in general is currently restricted.
"Our maternity nurses only work on the maternity unit, so they’re not going unit to unit."
And all the universal precautions, like hand-washing, are in full throttle there.
GUIDELINES
Johnston noted that, though it is unclear if COVID-19 can be transmitted from mother to fetus, none of the babies born to infected mothers (nationally) have tested positive.
She said even if a mother believes she could be infected, breastfeeding is still the best option.
Johnston reiterated other official recommendations, such as wearing a mask if your are coughing, covering your mouth if you are sneezing or coughing, avoiding sharing and cleaning high-touch areas.
She added that The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists has put out guidelines for care regarding COVID-19.
"We’ve all been educated on that."
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.