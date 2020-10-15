Numerous departments fight furniture store fire in Beekmantown

BEEKMANTOWN — More than 20 departments were involved in fighting a major blaze at Bordeau’s New and Used Furniture Store Tuesday night into Wednesday.
Firefighters from Beekmantown, Cumberland Head and District 3 were all dispatched to the store at 6900 Route 22 at 6:26 p.m. on Tuesday, Clinton County Dispatch said.
They were later joined by mutual aid from Altona, Chazy, Morrisonville, West Chazy, Champlain, Ellenburg Depot, Mooers, Peru, South Plattsburgh, City of Plattsburgh, Rouses Point, Ellenburg Center, Dannemora, Churubusco and Cadyville, as well as help from Canada from Hemmingford and St. Bernard's departments.
The Mooers department was also on stand by at Beekmantown, dispatch said, while AuSable Forks stood by at District 3’s Wallace Hill Station; Chateaugay stood by at Mooers; Alburgh, Vt.’s department stood by in Champlain; Saranac and Keeseville’s departments stood by at District 3’s Hammond Lane station and Willsboro stood by at South Plattsburgh.
No first responders were injured fighting the fire, according to Clinton County Emergency Services Director Eric Day.
Two tanker task forces were utilized over the course of fighting the fire, according to dispatch, with over 750,000 gallons of water hauled in the process, according to Day.
Several people who lived in connected apartments were displaced and lost belongings, according to Day, but were not injured.
All departments involved were back in service by 2:10 p.m. on Wednesday, dispatch said.
Clinton County Fire Investigators, NYS Office of Fire Prevention and Control Fire Investigators and the NYS Police are working with the Beekmantown department to determine cause and origin of the fire that caused a total loss of the structure, Day said.
