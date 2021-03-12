Numbers down at Interfaith Food Shelf

PLATTSBURGH – Since January, the Plattsburgh Interfaith Food Shelf has experienced decreased foot traffic.
“The number of people has been down about 42 percent,” Dorothy Latta, Food Shelf coordinator, said.
“However, we have some new policies. Previously, the Interfaith Food Shelf policy was that people could come and visit seven times a year. They received approximately four days worth of food for everybody in the household, so 12 meals.”
The revamped policy allows clients to come once every month.
“So, that's a total of 12 times a year,” she said.
“We are now providing at least six days of food or 18 meals for people in the household. We made this change of giving out more food, so people would not have to come more frequently because of the COVID.”
The number of meals provided to clients is down 14 percent.
“We are giving out a lot more food per visit, and clients are able to come 12 times a year, once per month rather than seven times per year,” Latta said.
“Some of our volunteers were concerned because the numbers of clients were down, feeling that people might be needing food and weren't getting it.”
OTHER FOOD RESOURCES
Latta has been in conversations with other area agencies that provide food to the public.
“We now realize that the number of people being served at the community meals has increased, sometimes up 50 percent of what it used to,” she said.
“Meals on Wheels, they are also serving many more clients.”
The pantry volunteers hands out charts to clients that show where and when Community Meals are being offered daily.
“People are able to come by and pick up a meal that is already prepared which might be more useful than getting pantry food from us where they have to fix it themselves,” Latta said.
“We feel that one reason that not as many people are coming to see us is because they are getting emergency food from other resources."
The Food Shelf's six-day portions target the nutritious, food groups.
“However, they are being offered more food than that,” she said.
“We can't really count that as a full nutritious meal. At the very, very least they get six days and we throw a lot of food on top of it.”
The Interfaith Food Shelf is located at 127 Beekman St. within the Plattsburgh United Methodist Church.
Hours are from 9 a.m to noon, Monday through Friday, and Friday afternoons from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
“People do not need to make an appointment,” Latta said.
“We do offer food to all residents of Clinton County. There are no financial questions, restrictions, or requirements.”
COVID RESPONSE
The COVID-19 Pandemic paused clients ability to come inside the building to select pantry items.
“We put together distribution packages with specific items, and the clients did not have any choice on what those boxes contained,” Latta said.
“Now, clients are allowed to come inside the building. We restrict the entrance to one person at a time, social distancing. However they now can choose the foods that they would like out of the different categories.
“We certainly feel that that's the most appropriate way to offer food where people can select items they know people in their household would eat. It doesn't waste food by giving them things they don't want. It allows them to choose their preferences.”
The pantry partners with the Clinton County Health Department to support households under COVID quarantine.
“We have worked with the Health Department and have arranged where people can call and let them know the food that they would like,” Latta said.
“The Clinton County Health Department calls us. So if there is a person who doesn't have any to come and pick up the food, we work with them to get food to the people.”
VACCINATED VOLUNTEERS
A number of pantry volunteers are getting vaccinated.
“Personally, I see a sense of relief on their part,” Latta said.
“We had some volunteers, for very good reasons, were not comfortable working at the Food Shelf, and now they are more comfortable coming back in.”
The pantry maintains CDC guidelines – masks, social distancing and sanitizing between clients.
“Every client is required to have a mask regardless of whether they have had the vaccine or not,” Latta said.
“We don't ask that question. We still maintain a very limited number of people inside at any one time.”
FOOD INTEL
Latta tried to dig around to see why clients aren't coming.
“One of our thoughts was with these kids at home, they might need more food,” she said.
“All of the school districts are providing food for children when they are not personally at the school site.”
Latta has no idea what the long-term ramifications may be for the pantry.
“We know that while there might be some short-term assistance, people are still in need,” she said.
“And if we can help with food, the Food Shelf is always available to people. We don't want anyone to go hungry. The bottom line is that the number of clients we are serving is fewer than in previous years. We are satisfied that there is food available in the community.”
The Food Shelf is not in competition with the other services.
“Our main objective is to assure that food is available to all people residing in Clinton County; we are pleased to know that people are aware of and utilizing these other resources," she said.
"We're very proud to be part of our local community that supports all residents.”
GRATEFUL FED POSTPONED
Another March will pass without the Interfaith Food Shelf's annual Grateful Fed celebration, a thank-you for community support that featured live music, games and basket raffles.
“We're not going to have the event this year,” Latta said.
“We canceled it last minute last year because of COVID. We're sorry that we can't provide this for the community as a way of saying thank you. But the community has been extremely generous with financial donations.”
Food donations are now being accepted again.
“Seventy-five percent of our support is the local community, and we wouldn't be here without them,” Latta said.
“We wish that we could do something for them, but at this time we can't for their safety as well as ours.
“We made the decision last fall that it would not be responsible to plan an event where people get together, which was the real benefit of that.
“Hopefully, we will be able to thank them in person in 2022.”
