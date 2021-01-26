PLATTSBURGH — Nova Bus signed a $16 million deal to produce 15 of its long-range, all-electric buses for Canadian public transport company TransLink.
The order was to be manufactured at Nova’s Quebec plants, as opposed to its location on the Banker Road in the Town of Plattsburgh, but North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas said, “each new success adds to the momentum that will eventually lead to electric bus production in Plattsburgh.”
IT’S ELECTRIC
Nova Bus, a transportation manufacturer headquartered in Quebec, first launched the all-electric model, dubbed the LFSe+, in October 2019.
It was the company’s first, 100-percent electric, long-range, dual-charging options bus.
Vice President & General Manager Martin Larose had called it “the perfect combination between Nova Bus’ proven expertise and the latest clean and sustainable technologies.”
It was developed in collaboration with Arlington-based tech group BAE Systems.
TRANSLINK
The buses will join TransLink’s current two LFSe vehicles, which were delivered in 2019 as part of the Canadian Consortium for Urban Transportation Research and Innovation (CUTRIC) Canada-wide Interchangeability Project, bringing the company’s fleet up to 17 Nova Bus electric vehicles.
TransLink CEO Kevin Desmond said the contract would enable TransLink, which
services Vancouver’s metropolitan area, to continue its transition toward a greener and more efficient transit system.
“Zero-emission, battery-electric buses are the future of the transit industry, and this order more than quadruples our existing battery-electric bus fleet, bringing us one step closer to achieving our aggressive climate targets,” Desmond says in a Tuesday news release. “TransLink already has one of the biggest electric trolleybus networks in North America, with 262 trolleybuses in service, and a SkyTrain network operating entirely on electricity.
“It’s exciting to be able to build on our success and move into a more sustainable era for public transit in Metro Vancouver.”
‘NET-ZERO EMISSIONS’
President Joe Biden spoke with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last Friday, which was the president’s first call to a foreign leader since taking office earlier this year.
The North American leaders were said to have discussed “their shared vision to promote a sustainable economic recovery and to work together to achieve a net-zero emissions future, including through advancements in the automotive sector,” the White House’s readout of the call says.
Canada’s Minister of Infrastructure and Communities Catherine McKenna said Canada needed to be at the front of the trillion-dollar global clean tech economy, and said zero- emission bus makers like Nova Bus could help lead that charge.
“We’re committed to helping put 5,000 new zero-emission public transit and school buses in Canadian communities over the next five years, and every new contract moves us toward that goal,” she says in the release.
“Canada’s infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates good jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities for a net-zero emissions future.”
Larose adds, “We are proud to continue supporting TransLink with our newest fully electric, high quality transit buses that deliver a safe, clean, and reliable ridership experience. As more cities demand reduced GHG emissions and greater sustainability, we are meeting that need with our LFSe+, the perfect pairing of our proven expertise with the latest innovations in clean and sustainable technologies.”
‘LATEST STEP FORWARD’
Douglas called the deal, “another important milestone in Nova Bus’ emerging place in the quickly developing electric bus market.”
“We congratulate Nova Bus and its battery technology partner, BAE Systems, for this latest step forward, as we continue to work actively with them in New York, Washington and elsewhere toward the vision of Plattsburgh as a leading center for electric bus production in the not too distant future,” he continues.
“Onward and upward!”
