Nova Bus scores new all-electric bus deal

PLATTSBURGH — Nova Bus got the greenlight on another order of its all-electric buses.
This time the LFSe+ model vehicles will be headed to the west coast to service the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA). The order, for three of the Plattsburgh-manufactured buses, becomes the model's first deployment by a transit authority in California.
"This order, like some others, may seem small in size, but it is very large in impact," North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas says in statement. "It is a very important opportunity for a major player like San Francisco to experience first-hand the new technology and quality of the LFSe+ as it and other major cities start their initial movement toward a transition to electric buses.
"Congratulations to Nova Bus once again and its partners, including BAE, its suppliers and its talented workforce on a breakthrough sale that starts to place Nova's innovative bus design in cities from coast to coast."
GAINING STEAM
Nova Bus, a Volvo Group member, operates a plant on Banker Road in the Town of Plattsburgh.
The North American transit bus manufacturer announced its LFSe+ model, produced in Plattsburgh, in late 2019.
It uses BAE Systems technology to promise better fuel economy, longer driving range, reduced maintenance costs and reduced greenhouse gas emissions.
Since unveiling the model, the bus manufacturer has scored contracts for the all-electric buses, including an order for six by New York's Broome County, to be supported by a $3.25 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation.
“The widespread adoption of electric vehicles continues – including transit buses," Steve Trichka, vice president and general manager of Power & Propulsion Solutions at BAE Systems, said. “Transit authorities value easier maintenance and lower operational costs.
"Communities like the reductions in harmful emissions and traffic noise, while riders enjoy the cleaner air, quieter ride, and lower carbon footprint.”
HEADED WEST
Nova Bus President Martin Larose said the company looks forward to introducing the buses to the San Francisco community.
"These zero-emission buses will help keep the city air cleaner as well as provide a quieter transit experience and a healthier environment to its passengers. We are proud to be working with the SFMTA and help lead the charge toward the electrification of transit in California and across the U.S.A.”
Julie Kirschbaum, director of transit for SFMTA, said the agency was proud to be a leader in addressing the climate crises.
"We’re committed to embracing the greenest fleet possible and getting people out of private vehicles and into more sustainable modes of transportation."
