'Nothing like live music': Concert series returning for encore season

PLATTSBURGH — Music maestros of the region and beyond will again showcase their talents live for the greater Plattsburgh community as the Curbside at Harborside concert series returns for its second straight season.
Self-proclaimed music aficionado Benjamin Pomerance, a Plattsburgh native turned Capital Region attorney, spearheaded the concert series last summer at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
His efforts, coupled with support from the City of Plattsburgh and various volunteers, brought weekly drive-in performances to the city's harborside area last summer from Fourth of July weekend through early September.
The vision was to bring music to the ears of the community, while simultaneously supporting regional entertainers at a time when gigs were limited.
"I was not intending to have it come back for a second year," Pomerance admitted. "To me, it was a one and done proposition; something unique during the unique times of COVID-19."
ENCORE
To his surprise, Pomerance said many asked for the series' return and he set out to make the encore a reality.
As of this week, Curbside at Harborside has 12 scheduled concerts between Saturday, June 5 and Saturday, Sept. 4, as well as two tentative ones.
Musicians are a mix of newcomers and returnees whose acts will bring a combination of classical, funk, indie rock, jazz, blues and folk tunes.
"I think it's a great chance to celebrate that we've made it to this summer after a very challenging winter," Pomerance said.
LAXED RESTRICTIONS
All shows, with the exception of one scheduled for Friday, July 9 at 7:30 p.m., will be held on Saturday nights beginning at 7:30 p.m.
While the first three shows will premier the series at the U.S. Oval Gazebo, the remainder will return to the harborside stage off of Dock Street, the same venue as last year.
"Unlike last year, people are going to be able to get out of their cars," Pomerance noted. "Unlike last year, people are going to be able to sit in a socially-distanced format without wearing a mask to enjoy some nice summer weather."
Attendees, who can bring lawn chairs and/or blankets for the shows, will still be asked to social distance via "pods" either marked out on the gazebo lawn or by staying nearby their parked cars when at the harborside. Attendees will also be asked to stay with the group they came with.
COMMUNITY FOCUSED
Admission is $10 per person for U.S. Oval Gazebo shows and $20 per carload for those down at the harborside stage.
"All of the money that is raised in the ticket sales — 100 percent of that goes to the artist," Pomerance said, noting that some money helps support audio engineer Russell Feher. "The money that is raised is going to go back to the people on that stage.
"That is important, because during this past year they have not had a ton of gigs and even this year they do not have a huge number of gigs lined up. It's an important chance for them, in the vast majority of cases, to perform live music for the community in which they live and work."
Pomerance said he and others seen helping at the concerts were strictly volunteers.
While the City of Plattsburgh had allowed the 2020 Curbside at Harborside performances to go on free of charge, this year, the series was charged the typical fees for such events, including stage rental, insurance and electrical costs.
Of the fees included $50 for the gazebo space and $100 for the harborside stage.
"That came as a surprise for us in April," Pomerance admitted, saying he soon after emailed a number of North Country businesses in search of sponsors. "The first email came back at 2 a.m. that morning, saying, 'Yes.' Before that week was over, every concert had at least one sponsor.
"That response was overwhelming, truly overwhelming. These concerts are happening because of that."
'HOMESPUN, GRASSROOTS'
Pomerance couldn't say enough about the community's support, paraphrasing President Abraham Lincoln to say, "It truly is a concert series of the community and by the community and for the community.
"There is nothing quite like it out there," he continued. "It's homespun. It's grassroots. It's people who have banded together and said, 'There is nothing like live music.'"
CONCERT SCHEDULE
As of Wednesday, June 2, the 2021 Curbside at Harborside concert series schedule was as follows:
• Saturday, June 5 at the U.S. Oval Gazebo at 7:30 p.m.
Trillium Ensemble: Classical chamber music played by Janine Scherline on clarinet, Janice Kyle on oboe and Timothy Mount on piano.
• Saturday, June 12 at the U.S. Oval Gazebo at 7:30 p.m.
Metamusic: With Marilyn Reynolds on violin, Rose Chancler on piano and Daniel Gordon on saxophone, the trio showcases the best of their instruments through music spanning multiple eras and styles.
• Saturday, June 19 at the U.S. Oval Gazebo at 7:30 p.m.
Friends Union: Traditional music from Celtic to Appalachian performed by Steve Iachetta on fiddle, Norman Rodham on guitar and Rod Driscoll on all things strings.
• Saturday, June 26 at the Harborside Stage at 7:30 p.m.
Mambo Combo: Jazz, funk and some infusions that defy any stylistic label led by trumpet guru Herm Matlock.
• Saturday, July 3 at the Harborside Stage at 7:30 p.m.
Lake Champlain Mass Choir: The summertime ensemble of the Plattsburgh State Gospel Choir performs the unique American genre of music to celebrate America's birthday weekend.
• Friday, July 9 at the Harborside Stage at 7:30 p.m.
Ursa and the Major Key: The indie rock combo celebrates the release of its album "Daytime/Nighttime" along with plenty of familiar rock classics.
• Saturday, July 17 at the Harborside Stage at 7:30 p.m.
Mazel Tov Cocktail Party presented by Hill & Hollow Music: Clarinet virtuoso David Krakauer and pianist extraordinaire Kathleen Tagg organize a six-member ensemble playing world music with unbridled joy.
• Saturday, July 24 at the Harborside Stage at 7:30 p.m.
Beartracks: Bluegrass legends Julie Hogan and Tom Venne return with beloved originals, as well as time-honored classics with some good-natured sibling banter.
• Saturday, August 7 at the Harborside Stage at 7:30 p.m.
Tim Collins with Ingrid and Christine Jensen presented by Hill & Hollow Music: Ingrid and Christine Jensen offer award-winning dialogues between Ingrid's trumpet and Christine's alto saxophone, joined by Plattsburgh-born Tim Collins.
• Saturday, August 14 at the Harborside Stage at 7:30 p.m.
Bill and Brenda McColgan and Rose Chancler: Solos and duets of musical theatre from the classics of yesteryear to the showstoppers of today.
• Saturday, August 21 at the Harborside Stage at 7:30 p.m.
Adirondack Jazz Orchestra: Classics by Glenn Miller, Maynard Ferguson, Buddy Rich and more, along with original arrangements created by this ensemble.
• Saturday, Sept. 4 at the Harborside Stage at 7:30 p.m.
The Too Tall String Band: Rod Driscoll, Hap Wheeler and Bruce Lawson perform roots country tunes, English folk classics, sea shanties and some Americana classics from the 1950s, '60s and '70s.
