Northern ADK to drop Pre-K for school year

ELLENBURG — the Northern Adirondack Central School district will start its 2020-2021 school year on Tuesday, Sept. 8.
Students in Kindergarten through Grade 5 will all attend school five days a week, while Grades 6 through 12 will comply with a hybrid mixture of in-class and eLearning.
The NACS district will not be providing pre-kindergarten this school year.
“Some of our students K-12 who require additional support will also be on campus five days per week,” Superintendent of NACS James Knight said. “If the opportunity throughout the year is safe and the guidelines and Governor's Executive orders are expanded to allow for more students, NAC would love to have all of our students on campus daily.”
Everyday before school, parents and guardians must complete a COVID-19 questionnaire for the student in their household. The questionnaire goes over symptoms of the virus. Any answers of ‘yes’ to symptoms such as fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, runny nose, or congestion must refrain from attending school and seek medical attention to rule out being sick with COVID-19.
“We have shared with our families the importance of the screening checks, as well as reemphasizing the mandatory 24 hour rule for detected temperatures above 100.0 degrees fahrenheit which has been in effect for many years,” Knight said.
“We have made it very clear that this is not a good year to give your child fever reducing medicine and send them to school. To verify the accuracy of the in-home screening protocols, all of our students will pass by a temperature kiosk upon entry in the morning.
"If and when a high temperature is detected, that student will report to the school nurse for further screening and temperature checks. As far as thermometers for families that cannot afford one, we will provide one to them if they ask.”
Students and transportation staff riding in buses are required to wear masks. Faculty will be required to also wear gloves if they need to come into direct contact with a student.
According to the district’s 41-page reopening plan: “The district ensures that the same cohorts will be assigned to one bus daily and that the bus will be cleaned and disinfected at the end of each school day.”
Parents and guardians have also been asked to provide transportation for their child when possible.
According to the reopening plan, hand sanitizer will not be allowed on school buses due to its “combustible composition and potential liability to the district”.
When students arrive at school, signage will be posted highlighting proper hand and respiratory hygiene.
“We are a district that will require masks to be worn at all times even though we are maintaining a six-feet social distancing practice,” Knight said.
“Mask breaks will be built in to the school day, like handwashing breaks, and hand sanitizer breaks. Many of the mask breaks will be taken outside of the school buildings, especially while the weather remains nice.”
While students are in school, whether everyday like K-5 or intermittently like the hybrid 6-12 students, lunches will be eaten in locations that encourage social distancing.
“We have decided to not eat in our cafeterias. At the elementary level, the students will eat in their classrooms. While in the middle/high school building, the high school gymnasium will become our new cafeteria with chairs and tables or desks spaced out by six feet, but placed in clusters to stimulate and support socialization,” Knight said.
“We have also implemented a peanut and tree-nut free campus initiative as a result of the eating arrangements.”
For students who opt for school-provided lunch, the district will extend on the work carried out this past spring semester when school lunches were delivered to individual student houses.
“We plan to create a weekly schedule and deliver meals like we did to a much larger group this past spring. If students are fully remote, we plan to distribute meals for the week on Mondays along with any paper packet work that must be delivered,” Knight said.
“For the hybrid students who chose to have meals for their days at home, they will be given a to-go bag upon exiting the campus on the days they are in attendance with meals for all of the school days until they return. This has required a lot of planning, and will require a lot of work, but our food service staff led by Lisa Carter have taken on the important challenge.”
In accordance with the hybrid-schooling model, grades 6-12 will be split into two groups that will each have two days of on-campus learning and three days of remote learning. Students will stay in the same groups throughout the day, known as cohorts, and specialized teachers will rotate throughout classrooms to minimize the movement of students throughout the building.
Through eLearning at home, attendance and learning expectations are still required. Students are still held to the same high standards.
“NAC will ensure that maintaining rigor and accountability is a priority,” is stated in the district’s reopening plan.
Also stated is the method for getting students the materials and connectivity they need in order to complete coursework remotely.
“Northern Adirondack will attempt to provide devices for students to use on a 1:1 basis in grades 7-12. Students have their own Chromebooks. We will increase the range of our wireless access to the internet to extend to the parking lot for students and families who would like to work from their vehicles to download content.”
Knight said that the drop off method of materials will be similar to last spring.
“We require our families to put a box or plastic bin out by the road for the drop off and pick up of items. This procedure worked well this past Spring, and allows for this transmission to occur without face to face contact. We are also working very diligently to outfit our students with a device if they do not have one, and we are being creative in an effort to help provide wifi opportunities for families without it.
"We will be deploying three buses, to areas that have not been fully identified yet, with Kajeet Hot Spots that will allow for students to sit nearby in a vehicle or outside near the bus and connect to the internet,” Knight said.
“The challenge with the Hot Spots is that they require strong cellular service, and some of our district's most challenging areas have limited wifi available and no to poor cellular coverage. When that is the challenge, we encourage those families to use the enhanced wifi in our parking lots on campus.”
Knight credits the community and school staff for their cooperation and support during this difficult time.
“I am extremely nervous going into the 2020 school year. There are always things out of our control in education, but this year presents a new list of items that have never been seen before," he said.
"Identifying the biggest challenges in orchestrating a comprehensive reopening plan has been the reality that any one good idea or solution has led to five or 10 more questions or problems. Fortunately our entire school community has been supportive and involved throughout the entire process.”
