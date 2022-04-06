LAKE PLACID — The Town of North Elba has awarded more than $800,000 to several local organizations through its North Elba Local Enhancement and Advancement Fund (LEAF).
According to a press release from the Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism, LEAF grants are available to nonprofits, local governments and public sector organizations within the Town of North Elba. This is the third round of grants made available since the program’s inception in 2020.
“LEAF grants have been used for some incredible projects that benefit everyone in the area — residents and visitors alike,” North Elba Town Supervisor Derek Doty said in a statement. “I also believe that since our strong North Country values dictate that our towns and villages often work together and share resources, when one community derives direct benefit from something our entire region benefits."
OCCUPANCY TAX
A 10-person committee comprised of representatives and local organizations developed application criteria, reviewed each organization's applications and presented its recommendations to the North Elba town board for final approval, the release said.
Criteria included background information, plans for the proposed project or equipment purchase, budget and how the proposed project will benefit local communities, residents and visitors to the area.
LEAF funds are derived from a 2% Essex County occupancy tax implemented by the county's Board of Supervisors in 2020, the release said.
The tax is collected when people stay at a resort, hotel, motel, bed and breakfast, or short-term rental property within the county, and funds are allocated to the region’s 18 towns on a pro-rated basis depending on where the tax was generated.
“ROOST worked with town supervisors and Essex County to create this dedicated fund to enhance communities in the region," ROOST COO Mary Jane Lawrence said in a statement.
"It is always so exciting to see the results of the projects that are funded, which may not have been possible otherwise.”
APPROVED PROJECTS
Projects approved for funding were:
• Renovation of the ramp entrance at Lake Placid Public Library.
• Extension of a previous grant to assist with continuing education and research at the Mirror Lake Watershed Association.
• Electrical upgrades to the front area of the grounds at the Lake Placid Horse Show Association, Inc.
• Assistance with a summer program to enhance theatrical programs at the Pendragon Theatre.
• Affordable housing development through the Homestead Development Corp.
• Trail improvements to two areas of the Jackrabbit Trail maintained by the Barkeater Trails Alliance.
• Purchase of a UTV to be used on trails for the Lake Placid Volunteer Fire Department.
• A matching grant program to assist the Lake Flower Business District in the Village of Saranac Lake.
• Winter decorations for Main Street in the Village of Lake Placid.
• McKinley Park playground upgrades in the Village of Lake Placid, a portion of which will be donated from the former Lake Clear Elementary School by Ampersand Biosciences.
• Appliance, storage and technical upgrades for the Ecumenical Charity Program.
• An endowment for the annual fifth-grade Albany trip through the Educational Opportunity Fund for the Lake Placid School District.
• A community schools program to support local families in the Lake Placid Central School District.
• An upgrade to the electrical and heating & cooling systems at St. Agnes School.
• Preparation for the installation of electric car chargers by Lake Placid Municipal Electric (LPME).
• Purchase of a new van for the New York Ski Education Foundation (NYSEF).
• Committed multi-year funding for the Ausable River Association.
