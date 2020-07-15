LAKE PLACID – A recent state audit of cash collections for the Town of North Elba found several issues the town has agreed to correct.
State auditors determined the town clerk did not deposit collections totaling $100,496 in a timely manner, the golf director did not provide adequate oversight of golf course collections, and the park manager did not ensure employees remitted collections at the end of activities there.
The State Comptroller’s Office urged the town clerk to make bank deposits within three days of collecting $250 or more, and the golf director will review entries in the point-of-sale system at the town-owned Craig Wood Golf Course and reconcile cash collections to green fees, golf certificates and pre-paid vouchers.
In addition, the park manager has to ensure money from rides down the town toboggan chute on Mirror Lake is placed in a bank night drop box or in a secure location at the Town Hall after each session.
The audit covered Jan. 1, 2018 to Nov. 30, 2019.
Auditors said the clerk made physical bank deposits up to a month and a half late. Remote deposits, in which checks are scanned in, were made up to six days after receipt, but could have been made the same day. There were also duplicate disbursements and checks deposited in the wrong accounts.
Annual audits of the clerk and department accounts were not done, as required by state law.
“The supervisor told us that the (town) board was not aware that annual audits of the clerk and departmental records were required,” auditors wrote in their report. “Had the board provided for the required annual audits, it may have discovered the deficiencies in the clerk’s, golf course’s and toboggan chute’s operations and facilitated corrective action.”
North Elba Town Supervisor Jay Rand wrote a lengthy letter of correction to address the audit. Rand was not in office during the audit period.
“In compliance with New York State Town Law, all deposits are and will be made within three business days after collections exceed $250, and in some cases prior to,” Rand wrote. “All monies collected at the Town Hall are kept in a safe in the town clerk’s office. Deposits are (now) made each week at the bank on Thursday and Monday.”
He said daily responsibilities were reviewed with the golf director/pro, and the park district director and golf pro will review the data on a daily basis. Deposits will be made daily for the golf course and toboggan run.
Audits will now be done at the end of each activity and the end of the year, he said, by the Town Board Finance Committee.
“The audit has proven to be very helpful to me as supervisor and (by) staff in identifying areas that need to be tightened up with best business practices put in place,” Rand said. “I believe that this review has provided a better understanding for all of us in many areas and especially in terms of deposits, documentation, reconciliations and timeliness.”
