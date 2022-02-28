SARANAC LAKE – Numerous villages in Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties are preparing to hold their annual village elections soon to elect mayors and trustees.
Only Saranac Lake and Rouses Point have contested mayoral races, and some villages have no seats up for election at all in the Tuesday, March 15 election.
In Franklin County, Saranac Lake has three mayoral candidates, running for a four-year term, to replace Clyde Rabideau, who is not seeking reelection: Jeremy Evans (I), Melinda Little (D) and Jimmy Williams (R-I).
The village also has two available four-year term trustee seats on the Village Board, and Matt Scollin (I), Susan Waters (D), and incumbent Kelly Brunette (D-I) are running for those.
Saranac Lake is also partly within Essex County.
The election is noon to 9 p.m. at Harrietstown Town Hall in Saranac Lake.
The Village of Burke has incumbent Mayor Craig Dumas and Trustee Gary Lewis seeking reelection unopposed for two-year terms as independents.
Voting is from noon to 8 p.m. at the Burke fire station.
In the Village of Chateaugay, incumbent trustees Valerie Dalton and Elizabeth Trombley Couillard are running unopposed as independents for new two-year terms.
Voting is from noon to 9 p.m. at Chateaugay village offices.
In Clinton County, the Village of Rouses Point mayor’s race has incumbent Jedidiah “Jedd” Thone seeking reelection on the Modernization Party against challenger John Labonte on the Unity Party for a two-year term.
Two trustee seats, for two year terms, are being sought by incumbents Brian Pelkey on the Moving Forward Party, and Benjamin Arno, Peoples Party, against challengers Nick Southwick, Citizens Union Party, and Scott Richner, Pratt Street Party.
The election is noon to 9 p.m. at the Civic Center’s Halstead Hall, 39 Lake St. in Rouses Point.
For the Village of Champlain, two trustee posts for two-year terms are on the ballot and incumbents Charles Conner and Joel Herzog are running unopposed as independents.
Voting is noon to 9 p.m. at Champlain village offices.
In Essex County, the Village of Lake Placid has no elected offices up, but the election has two questions on the ballot: whether or not cannabis will be allowed to be sold in Lake Placid and whether or not on-site cannabis consumption establishments can be opened.
The state law that legalized cannabis allows local governments to opt out of retail sale and use for the substance, and the Village Board will use the results of the referendum to determine how to proceed.
The Lake Placid village election is at the North Elba Town Hall from noon to 9 p.m.
All village elections are Tuesday, March 15.
