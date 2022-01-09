PLATTSBURGH — Local veterans will be getting necessary housing help this year.
Plattsburgh Housing Authority (PHA) was awarded $22,974 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for North Country veterans facing homelessness.
Through the HUD-Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing (VASH) program, veterans are given vouchers that will provide housing by paying part of their rent, Plattsburgh Housing Authority Executive Director Mark Hamilton said.
“Let's say a veteran is homeless and gets a VA pension or disability, because that's their only form of income, they possibly can't afford a $700 or $800 a month market rent,” Hamilton said.
“This voucher takes their income into account, so the veteran is required to pay 30% of the rent, while the voucher pays the rest. If it's a $700 a month apartment, the voucher could pay all of it or it could pay $500 of it, it’s all based on the veterans income.”
Hamilton said the funds will cover the rent for five veterans through the year, and PHA's main priority was providing those veterans with safe housing.
“We have to perform inspections of the apartments. There's certain standards that have to be met, so we're ensuring it's a safe place and it’s adequate,” Hamilton said.
“It's not going to be dangerous or have health and safety issues.”
PHA has over 20 vouchers for veterans currently, and Hamilton said once a veteran has a voucher, they will continue to have it throughout their lifetime if necessary.
“As long as they have the voucher they have access to rent assistance and other supported components,” Hamilton said.
“It can be a consistent thing, if that's what the veteran needs, but it can also be something that's there when they need it. There's no requirement to use it on a consistent basis, it's more of whenever it's needed, it’s there to help.”
According to a HUD press release, the HUD-VASH program also works with veterans to help them through any causes that may have led to their housing crisis.
“Beyond making market-rate housing affordable for eligible low-income veterans, the HUD-VASH program helps them achieve long-term stability by identifying and addressing the root causes of their homelessness to prevent them from experiencing housing crises in the future, honoring our sacred obligation as a nation to ensure every veteran has a place to call home,” VA Deputy Secretary Donald Remy said.
The HUD-VASH program goes way beyond helping veterans in the North Country.
According to the press release, thousands of veterans across 33 states will receive the help they need this year due to the $18 million provided by HUD.
HUD-VASH is trying to help as many veterans as possible and encourages them to reach out to their local VAs for assistance.
“Veterans can apply for these resources at their local participating VA Medical Centers (VAMCs) and community-based outreach clinics,” HUD Deputy Regional Administrator for New York and New Jersey Stephen Murphy said.
“These vouchers have proven to give Veterans a fighting chance at financial stability.”
