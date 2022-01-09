Plattsburgh, NY (12901)

Today

Light snow this evening will give way to some clearing late. Areas of freezing rain possible. Low 12F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%..

Tonight

Light snow this evening will give way to some clearing late. Areas of freezing rain possible. Low 12F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%.