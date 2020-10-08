ESSEX — On Sept. 30, CFES Brilliant Pathways and Colgate-Palmolive held a day of e-mentoring for over 1,200 students in 15 schools across the Adirondacks, Central New York and New York City with a focus on college and career readiness.
Colgate Cares Day 2020 matched employee volunteers with CFES students in rural and urban areas that have been isolated because of the COVID-19 pandemic and in need of mentoring and college and career advice.
Mentors, many of whom were first-generation college students, shared their own pathways and strategies.
Several local schools participated, including Beekmantown Middle, Malone Middle, Willsboro Central, Crown Point High, Moriah Central, Franklin Academy, AuSable Valley High and Ticonderoga Central.
The first-ever virtual event is part of ongoing mentoring that CFES provides its 20,000 students across the United States. CFES partners with 200 colleges and several businesses to provide mentors and role models for its students.
Rick Dalton, president and CEO of CFES, said that Colgate Cares, “was an extraordinary success.
The 18 volunteer employees from Colgate connected with our students in every one of the schools. They provided encouragement and strategic advice that lifted up our children.”
