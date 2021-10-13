North Country residents hopeful for economic rally with border opening

PHOTO PROVIDEDKevin Duniho stands in Mooers Forks across from his son, 16-year-old Rowen, in Hemmingford, Quebec, on June 20. Duniho spent Father’s Day 2021 at the border with his son. Since the pandemic started, Duniho said one son has graduated high school and started college, while the other has gotten involved in a new job. “Now they have real, adult lives,” Duniho said. Being away for those milestones, Duniho said, has been difficult.