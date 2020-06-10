North Country reps vote against 50-A repeal

PLATTSBURGH — State legislators who represent the tri-county area voted against the repeal of Section 50-A of the state's Civil Rights Law Tuesday, citing concerns that the legislation did not include language to exempt unsubstantiated claims against law enforcement from being released to the public.
Both the Assembly and State Senate passed the measure.
The section, which has been in place since the 1970s, prevents the personnel records, including disciplinary records, of police officers, firefighters, firefighter/paramedics, correction officers and police officers from being inspected without the written consent of the employee in question "except as may be mandated by lawful court order."
RELEASE OF RECORDS
The secrecy protections came under scrutiny in 2014 when Eric Garner died after a New York City Police Department officer put him in a chokehold.
Renewed fervor for repealing the provision has followed the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for close to nine minutes.
The bill to repeal Section 50-A amends state Public Officers Law to provide for the release of law enforcement disciplinary records, such as complaints, allegations and charges; their names; and the disposition of any disciplinary trial or hearing.
It also requires the redaction of certain personal information from these records prior to their release, including home addresses, personal telephone and cell phone numbers, and personal e-mail addresses.
Once signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the bill would take effect immediately.
TRANSPARENCY NEEDED
State Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury) said she believes there needs to be more transparency, pointing to the record of Derek Chauvin, the now-fired Minneapolis officer accused of murdering Floyd, which showed multiple conduct complaints and that he had fired on two people over the course of his career.
But the senator had hoped the bill to repeal Section 50-A would have exempt unfounded and unsubstantiated accusations from Freedom of Information Law requests for disciplinary records.
"Especially in the case of correction officers, you could have inmates that make claims against them that are not substantiated, that are unfounded but would certainly taint their record and so it’s not really fair," Little said.
She argued that, over time, that prospect would make it difficult to recruit people to law enforcement.
Little referenced how State Sen. Diane Savino (D-Staten Island) said she wanted to introduce legislation that would expunge exonerations from officers' records, according to silive.com, and that she would support such a measure.
UNINTENDED CONSEQUENCES
Assemblyman Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) made similar arguments in explaining why he voted against the bill.
"It has been suggested that repealing 50-A is needed to allow public access to police personnel records however (and the Governor has acknowledged) there are already mechanisms for gaining access to these records," he said.
"As written, the bill before us today would mandate the unfair release of unsubstantiated complaints for not only police but also fire, ambulance and corrections personnel.
"It could have dire unintended consequences and frankly discourage people from becoming our first responders."
'UNDERMINES RIGHTS'
In a statement prior to the Assembly vote, Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake), said it was clear that society must do more to address racism, including how it impacts law enforcement.
He said he was proud to support other legislation this week that, among other measures, would ban racial profiling and the use of chokeholds by law enforcement.
"I will continue to support proposals that seek to protect the rights of marginalized groups and I look forward to working with my colleagues to find meaningful ways to address bigotry and hatred throughout our culture."
Jones said he has worked with his Assembly colleagues to protect workers' rights statewide, and that the bill to repeal Section 50-A "does not do enough to deal with substantiated and unsubstantiated claims against a police or peace officer.
"This bill could be improved, but right now including unsubstantiated claims undermines fundamental workers’ rights, and quite frankly does nothing to address systemic racism."
Jones said he and his colleagues proposed changes that would have addressed these issues, but the final bill did not include them.
"I will be voting today and tomorrow in accordance with these sentiments and I will work to formulate proposals that seek to improve relationships between the police and the community."
Jones confirmed his intention to vote "no" on the legislation as it stood.
"And I would hope the governor would add chapter amendments to differentiate between substantial and unsubstantial infractions like most other professions are afforded."
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.