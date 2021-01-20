PLATTSBURGH — Remarks from North Country representatives on the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris portrayed an air of unity and bipartisanship even as the memory of a violent insurrection just two weeks before remained fresh.
OPPOSED ELECTORS
A joint session of Congress intended for the certification of Biden's Electoral College victory on Jan. 6 was suspended for several hours when a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol building, vandalizing the structure and offices therein, and leaving in its wake five people, including a U.S. Capitol Police officer, dead.
After the proceeding resumed, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) joined a majority of House Republicans in voting to object to the votes from Pennsylvania.
Earlier in the day, she had announced her intentions to also oppose electors from Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin, but withdrawal of Senate support prevented floor debates and votes on the election in those states.
Even prior to the certification, more than 60 suits brought by Trump and his supporters alleging election irregularities had failed.
“Today, we witness the uniquely American tradition of the presidential inauguration that celebrates the peaceful and historic transfer of power from one President to the next," Stefanik said in a statement Wednesday.
"It is a reminder that despite the significant challenges we face, we are blessed to live in the greatest country on Earth."
Stefanik expressed gratitude to former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence "for their hard work, service, and strong record of achievements for the American people over the past four years."
"I congratulate President Biden and Vice President Harris on their swearing in," she continued, "and I look forward to working with their Administration to deliver bipartisan solutions for New York’s 21st Congressional District.”
'ALL AMERICANS'
U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) described the inauguration as "a demonstration of the American people's resolve and optimism."
"While our nation continues to face an unprecedented public health and economic crisis, the inauguration was a moment of hope, and the start of a journey to not only recover from the pandemic, but to rebuild and strengthen our nation," she said.
"To see my friend Kamala Harris, a daughter of immigrants, be sworn in as our nation’s first woman vice president and first Black and South Asian vice president, was a truly historic and unforgettable moment.
"President Biden will be a president for all Americans and I’m ready to work with him to lay the foundation for a brighter future.”
Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) also noted the peaceful transition of power.
"With the new administration now in place, I look forward to working with our federal partners to deliver much-needed funding so that vital programs can continue to support North Country residents."
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.