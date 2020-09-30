SARANAC LAKE — A class of nine students began the four-week process of becoming NYS Certified Home Health Care Workers on Sept. 8 at North Country Home Service’s Saranac Lake office.
Serving clients across Franklin, Essex, Clinton, Warren, and St. Lawrence counties, these trainees will be trained in accordance to the New York state Department of Health approved Personal Care Aide Training Program and will be taught the skillset needed to provide home health care to those in need, a press release said.
NCHS staff has further advanced infection control protocols due to the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure the safety of its clients, trainees, and staff as the demand for home health care grows.
“It’s been an exciting time to have the opportunity to recruit for North Country Home Services, during a time of high unemployment, we’ve been able to offer thoughtful work to so many people within these four counties.” Dane DeGrace, fiscal and business assistant for the services, said.
North Country Home Services, Inc. currently employs over 230 people and is a private, not-for-profit, corporation that is dedicated to supplying home health care and supportive services to clients enabling them to remain as independent as possible, at home, when undergoing stress and/or hardships due to illness, disabilities, injury, or limitations due to age.
“Training during a global pandemic has been challenging; however, it has been rewarding to work with a team of professionals that have assisted in implementing safety procedures that have enabled us to continue the training while providing a safe learning environment," said Carole Mosher, RN Director of Training. "As the only NYS approved HHA/PCA training program in the counties we serve, it is more important than ever to make sure we take the measures necessary to continue training."
