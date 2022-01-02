PLATTSBURGH — Minimum wage in the North Country increased from $12.50 to $13.20 on Dec. 31.
That was the final increase in New York’s minimum wage package that was passed in 2016 by then-Governor Andrew Cuomo.
NOT BIG EFFECT
According to ETS President and CEO Debbie Cleary, there does not appear to be any immediate negative implications from the minimum wage increase on most local businesses in the North Country.
“These wage increases have been baked in for years. Everyone knew they were coming,” Cleary said.
“I don't think most companies or businesses are paying minimum wage anymore. I'm just not seeing that any meaningful employers are paying that. If they still have people at minimum wage, then they are lucky. It's hard to attract people to those jobs.”
EIGHT OF 545
For ETS employees, only eight out of 545 employees in Franklin, Essex and Clinton County are currently being paid at minimum wage, Cleary said.
The businesses that could potentially be affected the most are small restaurants in the area, who have already found it difficult to retain staff.
“I think we all know that restaurants are having a tough time finding employees, and they don't usually have the margins where they can just increase pay. Those are the businesses that may suffer,” Cleary said.
“It's not much of a problem for this area, mom and pop stores may feel it, but most businesses have known this was coming for years, so they probably have prepared for it.”
FUTURE INCREASES
Other areas of New York, like Long Island and Westchester counties, will see an increase in minimum wage from $14.00 to $15.00.
It’s undecided if or when the North Country will eventually hit the $15.00 minimum wage mark.
“Future increases will be based on an indexed schedule to be set by the Director of the Division of the Budget in consultation with the Department of Labor following an annual review of the impact,” according to the New York State Department of Labor.
Wages across New York rose quicker than ever in 2021 in order to stay ahead of the rising minimum wage; it's unclear if that pattern will continue into 2022, Cleary said.
“In order to compete, employers had to raise pay rates and it was something we never saw before. Whether or not that continues, remains to be seen, but one thing for sure is no employers are going back to minimum wage anytime soon.”
