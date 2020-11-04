North Country gets first taste of Winter

PLATTSBURGH — The North Country got its first taste of winter weather Monday and then again on Tuesday.
High winds brought down trees, limbs, wires and poles across Clinton County Monday, Clinton County Emergency Services Director Eric Day said, with no major widespread power outages.
Midday Monday, NYSEG’s online outage tracker listed 77 households without power near Morrisonville, but listed none as of 5 p.m.
As of 10 a.m. Monday, after most of the snow had wound down, much of the North Country had received at least a dusting.
The National Weather Service’s Burlington office reported two inches of snowfall in Lake Placid and Tupper Lake, an inch in Malone, 0.8 inches in Saranac Lake and trace amounts of snowfall in Plattsburgh
The service also expected snowfall going into Monday night, with precipitation starting around 7 or 8 p.m.
Most of that snowfall was expected to be in the Adirondacks, with three to six inches forecast, or possibly more in high peaks areas, the service said.
The forecasts turned out to be solid as much of western Clinton County was coated with a few inches of snow Tuesday morning. Some schools had two hour delays due to the snow-covered roads.
