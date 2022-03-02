CHAMPLAIN — Drivers, organizers and supporters of a transcontinental convoy to protest COVID-19 mandates and restrictions met in Champlain Wednesday to set off to link up with the larger movement.
A little under two dozen people met on U.S. Route 11 with flags, signs and supplies for the original convoy, the People’s Convoy, that launched from California on Feb. 23.
INSPIRED BY CANADIAN CONVOYS
Champlain was one of six meeting points in New York where drivers organized to join the People’s Convoy for its destination in Washington, D.C. for a rally. The People’s Convoy was inspired by Canadian trucker convoys that organized in January to protest COVID-19 mandates in that country.
Crackdowns by law enforcement dispelled and cleared out those protests toward the end of February, bringing criminal investigations for some demonstrators and a class action lawsuit against protest organizers.
'A LITTLE BIT OF HOPE'
Sara Dezan, an organizer for the meeting point in Champlain, said supporters came out for their own reasons. Some were disgruntled with mandates, while others came to show their support for truck drivers.
Dezan said she hoped the People’s Convoy can promote unity after two years of the pandemic, which she said has kept people apart.
“I feel like everybody here is here for a different reason, but the last two years have affected everybody. It’s been extremely difficult,” Dezan said. “I feel like we needed a little bit of hope. I feel like this is what that does, if anything. It’s just inspiring people, bringing us back together. We spent the last two years divided, isolated, doing our part to battle this virus.”
From Champlain, drivers were scheduled to meet with others in Albany and then Newburgh, where smaller convoys from Syracuse, Buffalo, Watertown and Long Island merged before linking with the People’s Convoy.
Dezan said she anticipated more drivers to join on their route down state and for supporters to organize by overpasses.
'A PERSON'S CHOICE'
Not all who met in Champlain were able to make the drive to D.C.
Ashly Oliver, who brought her son to the demonstration, said that her son has been removed from school at least twice for not wearing a mask properly and expressing political views she said weren’t tolerated.
“I think it should a parent’s choice, a person’s choice,” Oliver said about mask and vaccine requirements.
Oliver said she believes that masking has been detrimental to her son’s learning.
“They don’t get to see faces. They don’t get the interaction with other students, teachers,” she said. “You have students that can’t really communicate or even feel like they can trust their teachers because they can’t see their reactions behind that mask.”
MASK MANDATE LIFTED
New York’s mask mandate for students was lifted Wednesday, which followed the end of the state’s mask or vaccination requirement for businesses. Even with those mandates, and similar ones across the U.S., ending, Oliver said she still believes the People’s Convoy is needed.
“It’s helping the states realize that people are upset and that they do have their own freedoms,” she said.
Others who came Wednesday were there to show their support for truck drivers. Bruce LaPoint, whose father was a 15-year truck driver, said he hopes more people realize the role truck drivers play.
“We’ve got to support our truckers because they’re an important part of our lives,” LaPoint said. “Without them, the country would shut down. We wouldn’t have food on our tables. Everything we need, they play a big part in it.”
