PLATTSBURGH — State Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Plattsburgh) has helped secure $275,000 to support the North Country Chamber of Commerce in the 2021-22 state budget.
“The North Country Chamber of Commerce is a critical resource not only for our local communities, but for all of New York State,” Jones said in a statement.
“The organization and its dedicated staff has spearheaded trade efforts and initiatives with our neighbors in Canada that benefit our state’s economy and help bolster the ever-expanding technological and manufacturing industries here in the North Country.
“This essential funding will support the chamber’s endeavors to boost development in our region and beyond and help our communities thrive. Further, it helps our efforts to create and sustain good paying jobs right here in the North Country.”
BORDER, MANUFACTURING
Chamber President Garry Douglas said the funding will help aid the chamber’s many efforts to improve the region.
“Two of the most strategically important matters for our area are the Quebec-New York relationship and related cross-border investment and supporting our region’s large and growing cluster of transportation equipment and aerospace companies,” Douglas said.
“All of our work in both of these areas is made possible through the continued support of Assemblyman Billy Jones. We simply would not be able to do what we do without the funding support he continues to secure for us.”
“And our cross-border connections and the growth of manufacturing are more crucial than ever in the coming year as we emerge from the pandemic and pursue the new opportunities that are out there.”
ON-THE-JOB TRAINING
Jones secured $200,000 in the state budget to help the chamber continue its mission of increasing economic development, supporting businesses and fostering the Quebec-New York relationship, a news release said.
Jones also helped to secure $75,000 to help support the chamber’s On The Job Training Program, which works with employers to define an on-the-job training program appropriate to each job’s requirements, helps to match an unemployed person for the position, oversees implementation and then provides compensation to the employer upon successful completion with continued employment.
For 25 years, the chamber has taken the lead in New York’s economic relationship with Quebec and facilitated foreign investment, particularly in manufacturing, the release said.
Additionally, the chamber has helped develop the growing cluster of more than 50 transportation equipment and aerospace manufacturers in the region, which employ thousands of New Yorkers.
“Our thanks to Assemblyman Jones for his support and confidence and for the leadership role he plays in Albany in all things related to our connections with Canada and to transportation equipment production in New York,” Douglas said.
“Onward and upward.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.