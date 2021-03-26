PLATTSBURGH — A North Carolina man was charged with carrying out a distributed denial of service attack, or DDOS attack, in March 2016 that disrupted internet access for thousands of Plattsburgh-area internet customers, the United States District Court for the Northern District of New York said.
Thomas A. Johnson, 24, of Boone, North Carolina, was charged for intentionally causing damage to a protected computer, a misdemeanor and offense that carries a maximum penalty of one year in jail, a fine up to $100,000 and supervised release for up to a year, a news release by the Northern District said.
DDOS attacks target websites and online services, the Northern District said.
“The attacker causes the targeted server or network to be overwhelmed by more internet traffic than the server or network can typically accommodate, which renders the affected server or network inoperable for a period of time until service can be restored,” the release said.
Johnson was arraigned in Albany Thursday and was released pending further proceedings, the release said.
The case is being investigated by the FBI and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Emily C. Powers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.