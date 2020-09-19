Nonprofit guides multi-million-dollar project in downtown Malone

IMAGES PROVIDEDTOP: A current view of West Main Street in the Village of Malone. A project proposed by Citizens Advocates would demolish and rebuild the block of properties. One of the buildings on the block, the Gorman Building, was the site of a fatal fire in the summer of 2017.BOTTOM: A rendering of the community-based, mixed-used development proposed to be built at the site. It is hoped that the facility will one day provide 40 units of supportive and low- to moderate-income housing in its upstairs, as well as commercial storefronts at street level.