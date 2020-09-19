Nonprofit guides multi-million-dollar project in downtown Malone

MALONE — A nonprofit here is working to secure more than $18 million to resurrect blighted properties in the heart of downtown.
Citizen Advocates purchased eight total estates on West Main Street in the Village of Malone, across the way from recently renamed Harison Street, for its Harison Place Project.
The community-based, mixed-used development hoped to one day provide 40 units of supportive and low- to moderate-income housing in its upstairs, as well as commercial storefronts at street level.
"It will not only create a win for the people we support," Citizen Advocates CEO James Button told the Press-Republican, "but will create a win for Malone."
MULTI-MILLION-DOLLAR PROJECT
Citizen Advocates, founded in 1976, is headquartered in Malone and works with several hundred clients across six counties.
The not-for-profit offers a range of support and services for mental health, addiction recovery, youth services, intellectual and developmental disabilities, as well as community housing and living.
Its Harison Place Project, named in honor of Malone's historic municipal name, has secured just over $1 million in funding from various state agencies, as well as a Mother Cabrini Health Foundation grant.
Citizen Advocates officials said the project received support from the Franklin County Historical and Museum Society, and was also cleared for a Payment In Lieu of Taxes, or PILOT, agreement that would up its taxes by 3.5 percent annually for 15 years.
The nonprofit was seeking an additional $18.5 million via low-income housing tax credits, grant funding and financing opportunities.
RISING FROM THE ASHES
The project would demolish and rebuild a block of properties on West Main Street, which, Button said, were dilapidated.
The Gorman Building was included, which was the site of a fatal fire in the summer of 2017. One man had died and several others had been injured.
"The majority of the space is being unused or underutilized," Button said of the eight properties purchased by Citizen Advocates for the project.
"We didn't want to take buildings that were in good shape."
FILLING A VOID
Once rebuilt, officials hoped Harison Place would fulfill a need for its local community, providing supportive housing to an underserved population.
"This type of housing is needed in Malone," Button said. "Homelessness and housing insecurity is really noticeable in the south, but in the North Country it's more hidden."
In addition to the 40 housing units, about five or so new storefronts would be added to the downtown block, as well.
"We actually have so much interest in those," Button said, adding that it was too early to release any details on the businesses that had taken an interest. "We're super excited about those."
MAKING IT MATCH
Citizen Advocates has enlisted teams from Malone-based Beardsley Architects and Engineers, as well as Zausmer Frisch Associates, of Syracuse, to assist in the project.
Officials have said Harison Place's overall construction would blend aesthetically with the style and architecture of Malone's existing downtown.
"That is something that is near and dear in our hearts," Button said. "We painstakingly make sure that the exterior of the building matched the design of the community."
'EVERYBODY IS EXCITED'
Throughout the process, Citizen Advocates Communications and Government Affairs Director Joe Riccio, who doubles as the village mayor, said the public has kept its eye on the project.
Many were interested in the services it would offer, as well as how it would look, he said, adding that a lot of positive feedback had been received.
"I think everybody is excited about the promise of a revitalized downtown in Malone."
Construction was hoped to begin in spring 2021. The project was expected to take 12 to 18 months.
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.