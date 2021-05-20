PLATTSBURGH — The Sunrise Rotary Club’s Mayor's Cup Regatta and Festival Committee seeks nominations for its 2021 "Spirit of Ianelli" award.
WHAT IS IT?
The award was established in 2010 in honor of the late John Ianelli, former mayor of the City of Plattsburgh and co-founder of the Mayor’s Cup Regatta in 1978.
The honor is annually bestowed upon one individual or individuals, sailor or landlubber, who exemplifies the same "community does matter" spirit that inspired Ianelli and empowered the Lake City's community to thrive, not only on race day, but every day.
"In general, Sunrise Rotary prefers to identify a single individual or individuals that exemplify community spirit and dedication,” Club President Sue LeBlanc-Durocher said. "However, in times of crisis, as in the case of the Dannemora prison break in 2015, it is difficult to put a face to all the individuals who risked their lives to protect ours.
"This was also true last year, in the middle of a global pandemic, when Sunrise Rotary honored all local Frontline Essential Workers."
NOMINATIONS
To be considered, nominations must be submitted via email no later than Tuesday, June 15 to joannedahlen@gmail.com.
The nomination should include the nominator's name and phone number, as well as, the nominee's name, address and phone number. Specific examples illustrating the nominee's community spirit and dedication to protect and enhance the quality of life on Lake Champlain should be included, as well.
PAST HONOREES
Past honorees of the Spirit of Ianelli Award include:
2020: Local Frontline Essential Workers
2019: The Plattsburgh Air Park Restoration Group of Volunteers
2018: Leigh and Stephens Mundy
2017: Janet Duprey
2016: Gordie Little
2015: Local Law Enforcement of Clinton County
2014: Kit and Sally Booth
2013: Bob Wallet
2012: Roger Harwood
2011: Matt Spiegel
2010: Bob Pooler
