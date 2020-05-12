PLATTSBURGH — The city appointed a new councilor to its governing body last week, but Doug Butdorf just wishes he got a call back on his offer to take the Ward 4 spot.
"It would have been nice for a courtesy contact from the mayor, giving me a status update so I wasn't left in limbo," Butdorf recently told The Press-Republican.
"I called his office and emailed him asking for time to discuss and he received several letters of support from others on my behalf and none of those correspondence were acknowledged or responded to," he continued.
"That is, in a nutshell, the reason we need a new mayor and why I think Democrats should vote for Chris Rosenquest in the upcoming primary."
SEAT FILLED
The Plattsburgh City Common Council Ward 4 seat opened up with Paul DeDominicas's mid-April resignation.
Per the City Charter, the vacancy was to be filled at the next general election, but the mayor could appoint someone in the meantime, subject to affirmative votes of three councilors.
The mayor would have 30 days to do so and, on Thursday, May 7, he appointed Democrat Steve Brodi, 62, to the seat.
The move was OK'd by the remaining five councilors and Brodi's term was to last through Dec. 31, 2020.
WARD 4 INTEREST
In late April, and in response to the open seat, Butdorf, a Ward 4 resident, sent notice to the mayor and council, expressing interest in the open spot.
The 48-year-old thought his background in business, budget management and decision making would prove useful in the position.
It was this correspondence that, Butdorf says, the city mayor did not respond to.
"The most important value in a Ward 4 appointee is their ability to work well with the Common Council in this difficult time," the mayor said in response to those claims, adding that Butdorf was, in his opinion, an advocate of 2020 mayoral candidate Legislator Chris Rosenquest.
"Certainly Mr. Butdorf activated Chris Rosenquest's network of followers to pressure the Common Council to appoint him," the mayor said. "I and councilors preferred someone who is more closely aligned with and did not wish to divide the Common Council at this most challenging time."
COUNCIL RESERVATIONS
City Councilor Mike Kelly (D-Ward 2) said the council, as a whole, was not in support of Butdorf in his plea for councilor.
"To a person, we all had strong reservations about his intent," Kelly said.
"As a legislative body, we would have exercised our powers to vote down his nomination had the mayor presented him for our vote."
The Ward 2 councilor referenced the city's try to tear down the Imperial Dam, which he says Butdorf was against, and his views of the city's state-funded Downtown Revitalization Initiative as examples of how the Ward 4 resident was "against everything the council stands for."
On the DRI subject, Butdorf has said, "I think that the portion of the DRI funding that is allocated to the Durkee Street project has been a giant mess in process, however, I do not want to change path. . . I won't be able to, nor do I believe it is the right thing, to try to interrupt the project."
'NO TIME FOR GAMES, TRICKS'
It was in Mayor Read's opinion that if "Rosenquest's team" prevailed, then the city would lose its DRI funds.
"In these days of (COVID-19) and great economic pain, we can't afford to squander what six different councils worked on over the last half dozen years," the mayor said.
"This is no time for political games or dirty tricks. It's time to draw together, keep each other safe and figure out a way to rebuild without endangering our health. That's what I am intent on doing, and I believe I have the Common Council which can make that happen."
ROSENQUEST WEIGHS IN
Rosenquest, who will run against Read in the upcoming primary, said he has known Brodi for years and believed he would "responsibly represent the Fourth Ward with honor and dignity."
"Regarding Mr. Butdorf's overwhelming amount of support he obtained in his appointment bid," Rosenquest continued, "I would encourage Colin to see that outpouring as a glaring indication of the desire for a change of leadership in City Hall. It's likely Mr. Butdorf's network of supporters overlap with my own, but (his) bid was his and his alone."
As for the loss of state funds, Rosenquest pointed to his time on the Clinton County Legislature, as a liaison to the North Country Chamber of Commerce and as a small business owner.
"I will always support sound and responsible economic development projects in our city and throughout the region," he said. "If at any point DRI funds become lost or if any of those projects fail, it will likely be due to the pervasive lack of transparency, inclusion and communication that has eroded public support for what we all thought and hoped would be a defining moment for our city."
FALL ELECTION
Butdorf, who said he was happy Brodi took the seat and would support him on the council, had a real issue with the lack of communication.
"That lack of courtesy exemplifies the mayor's leadership style," he said, "and shows why we are unable to get along with our neighboring municipalities and end up in court, rather than on the phone to talk through the issues."
Butdorf said he wasn't sure if he would be running for the spot in the fall election.
"If (Brodi) is a good representative, then there is no need for me to run," he said, but Brodi has since announced no plans to run for re-election.
