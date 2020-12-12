PLATTSBURGH — No members of the public offered testimony at a hearing on the tentative 2021 Clinton County Budget held Wednesday night.
Legislators are set to vote on adoption of the $165.7 million spending plan at their next regular session meeting, slated for 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16. Opportunities for public comment are offered at the beginning of regular meetings.
With a levy that comes in at the allowable property tax cap limit, the budget features a gross tax rate of $5.55 per $1,000 of assessed value, a decrease of 35 cents compared with the 2020 rate.
County Administrator and Budget Officer Michael Zurlo thanked Deputy County Administrator Kim Kinblom, Deputy County Treasurer Rebecca Murphy and Accountant Lee Mitchell for their parts in creating the plan.
"I get a lot of credit for a lot of work they do, so I'm very appreciative for everything they provide this county.”
County Finance Committee Chair Rob Timmons (R-Area 7) said the budget can be amended up to the time of adoption. Zurlo said he anticipated minor adjustments, most likely in the county's favor, which he can address at the next meeting.
