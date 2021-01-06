PLATTSBURGH — There is no precedent for the chaotic protest that shut down the U.S. Capitol building and resulted in one woman's death Wednesday, political scientist Dr. Harvey Schantz says.
The SUNY Plattsburgh professor, whose areas of expertise include U.S. national politics, Congress and the presidency, referenced how, though the House and Senate were historically very open to the public, the last several decades have seen increasingly restrictive access to the buildings on Capitol Hill.
"On Wednesday, nevertheless, the Capitol Police were totally unprepared for the onslaught of Trump supporters," he told The Press-Republican.
JOINT SESSION
Earlier Wednesday afternoon, both houses of Congress convened in a joint session presided over by Vice President Mike Pence — who Schantz noted was acting in his dual capacity as president of the U.S. Senate — that was intended for the certification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory.
The Electoral Count Act of 1887 dictates that "the states would be read in alphabetical order and their certified electoral votes would be accepted by the vice-president," the professor said.
"If at least one member of both the House and Senate object to the electors of a state, however, the two chambers separate and debate the state’s electoral system."
That was initiated at 1:12 p.m. when U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Arizona), supported by 60 other House members and a senator, objected to Arizona's electors, according to notes Schantz took as the events of the day unfolded.
Less than an hour of debate took place in each of the chambers before Trump supporters forced their way into the Capitol building, resulting in the adjournment of the House and Senate, and the evacuation of the members.
'RECIPE FOR TROUBLE'
Schantz did not think the storming of the Capitol could have been perfectly predicted.
"But trouble was in the air based on current events and longer term trends in American politics."
He described an ominous climate in Washington, D.C., this week as protesters gathered outside U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley's (R-Virginia) home Monday night and President Donald Trump was "rallying his supporters and directing them to march to the Capitol during the noon hour on Wednesday."
"One of the big changes in American politics since the late 1960s has been a major decline of political trust in our political leaders and this questioning of government further crystallized over the differences between Democratic and Republican voters over the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election," Schantz said.
"These feelings when combined with the empowerment provided by so many like-minded demonstrators is a recipe for trouble."
