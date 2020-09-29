PLATTSBURGH — A fourth round of COVID-19 testing by SUNY Plattsburgh found no new positive cases at the college.
The results of last week's round of “pooled surveillance testing” for the virus yielded no positive cases after SUNY Upstate Medical University analyzed 638 samples taken from primarily off-campus students, tweets from the college said.
There have been no positive cases associated with campus since the two recorded on Aug. 21-22.
POOL TESTING
The university is making use of pooled testing for COVID-19 this semester.
The method entails testing 10 to 25 students samples together, and, if that pooled test comes out positive, tests of the initial saliva samples are done to determine which person within that pool has the virus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.