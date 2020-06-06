PLATTSBURGH — Safety is the focus for both law enforcement and local organizers with the Black Lives Matter (No Justice, No Peace) when it comes to today's protest.
The organizers and Plattsburgh City Police released a joint statement Friday saying they were "united in purpose, with a goal of open dialogue leading to mutual understanding and meaningful partnership."
"Together we are leading by example and are committed to being positive role models for how communities CAN and in fact MUST come together to engage in respectful conversations that will serve to strengthen and unify us," the statement read.
Event attendees plan to protest injustice in the legal system and support the lives of Black Americans, a fervor that has swept across the country in the week of the death of George Floyd.
Floyd, an African-American man, died when a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for close to nine minutes May 25.
'MORE LOVE THAN HATE'
The No Justice, No Peace Walk for Change event is set to take place at Trinity Park from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. today.
Participants plan to walk down to the City Police station by 2 p.m., said co-organizer David Yocum of Plattsburgh, who was protesting at the park Friday evening.
He hopes that, after returning to the park, people will patronize downtown businesses, then reconvene to continue protesting as he and others have been each day for more than a week.
“I want them (protesters) to see the love ... I want them to see how much the white folks in this town actually love us black people. That there’s more love than hate.”
'NO STONE UNTURNED'
City Police and the local organizers have been meeting frequently over recent days to discuss the issues the community faces and strive to keep those lines of communication open, the joint statement said.
The utmost focus needs to be on the health and safety of both the event's participants and the community, they continued.
City Police Chief Levi Ritter said that, just as a precaution, there will be a significant law enforcement presence, including SUNY Plattsburgh University Police and the Clinton County Sheriff's Office.
He added that the local Black Lives Matter members have brought both personal threats and threats to the event to his department's attention, and that City Police have been working with State Police "to obtain as much as intelligence as we can regarding this and other events."
"We're leaving no stone unturned when it comes to providing safety," Ritter said.
Jess Lashway, who handles public relations for the local Black Lives Matter group, said she supports law enforcement.
"Since I’m a criminal justice major, I'm very excited that we can present a united front with the police to attempt to make a difference around our community here and hopefully set an example for other communities."
Lashway noted that volunteers will be marked by fluorescent yellow vests and orange party bracelets.
STRICTLY PEACEFUL
The statement emphasized the event will be a strictly peaceful walk and protest, and that there was no known affiliation with any counter-protesters against the local Black Lives Matter (No Justice, No Peace) Movement.
As of Friday evening, 738 people had marked "going" on the walk's Facebook event page and about 1,100 had marked they were "interested."
Ritter addressed comments on social media that City Police may be encouraging a gathering of this size, saying that if his department did not acknowledge the event, it would be a massive failure on their part.
"We are looking at the scale of this gathering that, honestly, we have no control over and trying to make sure that it doesn’t turn into something that causes devastation to this area.
"I do not think that is going to happen, I do not, but we cannot disregard the potential for any mass gathering like this."
If the number of people who show up exceeds the capacity of Trinity Park, police are prepared to make some road closures in the surrounding area and along the route to the police station to ensure safety, Ritter said.
In the statement, organizers and police said the event will adhere to health department recommendations and COVID-19 guidelines. People are asked to wear masks and refrain from attending if they do not feel well.
"STICKS & POSTS for signs are STRICTLY PROHIBITED," they emphasized.
WANTS VOICES HEARD
Yocum wants everyone's voices to be heard.
"The white folks need to have their voices heard. The black folks need to have their voices heard. Let’s let the cops have a voice."
He mentioned how the issue has resulted in division among families and friend groups.
“I want people to understand: let’s try to communicate, let’s have a decent conversation. Everybody has their first amendment right, let’s hear each other out.”
BABY STEPS
Yocum asked Ritter to walk with him during the protest, and the chief accepted.
"This is a big step," Yocum said.
"I appreciate him reaching out and I'm glad that I can do the same," Ritter said.
In the future, Yocum plans to both open up a Black Lives Matter office locally for outreach and organize other larger events.
“Racism is not going to end today, it’s not going to end tomorrow, it’s not going to end next year," he said.
"It’s going to be baby steps, guys. Don’t expect changes right away.”
