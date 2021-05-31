PLATTSBURGH — Clinton County's April jobless rate shrunk nearly 12 percent compared to the same time last year and, the North Country Chamber of Commerce reports similar decreases regionwide.
"These latest numbers for April show we are back to about a third of the high unemployment level in April of 2020," Chamber President and CEO Garry Douglas commented.
A YEAR AGO
In April 2020, national employment was rattled by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The impact is seen in North Country unemployment rates collected via the New York State Department of Labor at that time:
• Clinton County: 17.1 percent
• Essex County: 18.9 percent
• Franklin County: 16.1 percent
• Hamilton County: 16.2 percent
• Warren County: 18.6 percent
NO. CO. UNEMPLOYMENT
According to a recent chamber newsletter, and not seasonally adjusted data from the state DOL, area unemployment somewhat bounced back in April 2020.
It was as follows:
• Clinton County: 5.4 percent
• Essex County: 6.1 percent
• Franklin County: 5.6 percent
• Hamilton County: 6.3 percent
• Warren County: 5.8 percent
OUTPERFORMING STATE
With the state's April unemployment figures averaging at 7.8 percent, Douglas pointed out that the North Country was continuing to outperform the state at large.
North Country figures were below the state average in February 2021, as well, and had continued to shrink since.
Clinton County had a jobless rate of 6.9 percent that month, while Essex and Franklin counties hovered a little higher, coming in at 7.3 percent and 7 percent, respectively.
'EMPLOYERS CHALLENGED'
Noting widespread hiring challenges, Douglas said the chamber was seeing "a relatively strong employment picture coupled with strong hiring needs pursuing the labor pool that is available."
"This is not a North Country circumstance but is similar everywhere," he told the Press-Republican. "Employers are truly challenged right now, especially our small businesses."
The chamber president noted his team's recent workshop, during which a panel of professionals discussed ways for businesses to attract and retain employees. As previously reported by the Press-Republican, the seminar discussed promoting business culture, offering employee recognitions and using social media as an advertising tool.
"We will be looking for other ways to help as we head toward summer," Douglas added.
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.