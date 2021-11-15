No. Co., Quebec chambers ask Canada to end test mandate

PLATTSBURGH — The North Country Chamber of Commerce and its Quebec counterpart, the Fédération des chambres de commerce du Québec (FCCQ), jointly called upon the Canadian Government to cease the testing requirement now plaguing those, both locals and visitors, entering its nation via land border.
North Country Chamber President Garry Douglas said, given the reopening of the U.S. land border Monday, the mandate has left many of the North Country's northern friends feeling discouraged, having waited almost 20 months to cross the border only to now face a costly testing requirement upon their return home.
"Experience and reasonable risk management led the U.S. to determine such tests are unnecessary for the fully vaccinated, and we hope Canada will reassess its policy and implement a change soon," he says in a recent news release.
CANADIAN POLICY
The testing mandate has been in place since August when Canada first reopened its land border to fully vaccinated outside visitors after closing its doors in March 2020.
It requires anyone entering its nation via land border show proof of a negative COVID-19 test, specifically a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, taken within 72 hours.
PCR tests cost about $150 U.S. and their results typically take at least 24 hours, sometimes longer, to receive.
Individuals must also show proof of full vaccination and use the mobile ArriveCan app.
'TIME HAS COME'
In its joint statement directed to the Federal Canadian Government, the two sister chambers, noting that cross-border travel is reserved for the fully vaccinated, highlight the effectiveness of vaccines and the low risk of COVID-19 transmission.
"In fact, only 0.15% of fully vaccinated individuals tested positive for the virus before returning to Canada last month," the statement says. "That's fewer than one in 600 people.
"From our perspective, the requirement for PCR testing is no longer based on any real threat."
The statement goes on to say Canada is lagging behind its majors partners, the U.S. and the European Union, which have abolished the PCR testing requirement for vaccinated persons entering their territories.
"The time has come for the Canadian Government to recognize that it is now safe to travel when we are properly vaccinated. There is no such thing as zero risk; we will certainly have to deal with the presence of COVID-19 for a long time to come.
"However, by getting our recommended doses of vaccine and following the health measures required by the jurisdictions where we are, we can return to our usual activities, including stays on both sides of the Canada-US border."
The statement ends with the request that the PCR test requirement be lifted and "allow trade between Quebec and the North Country to resume its full momentum, to the benefit of our citizens and our economies."
STEFANIK ADVOCATES
U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) called for similar action in a letter addressed to Canadian Minister of Emergency Preparedness and the Minister of Public Safety Bill Blair, saying the testing requirement, as it is not required when entering the U.S., creates unnecessary confusion and risks hindering the full benefits of the recent U.S. border reopening.
"We are aware of the hardships imposed on communities on both sides of the border due to the Biden Administration’s delay in reopening border crossings into the United States, and we are grateful for the leadership of our Canadian friends who secured a reopening of the border to American travelers on August 9th," the letter, signed by Stefanik and colleagues congressmen Chris Jacobs (R-N.Y.), Pete Stauber (R-Minn.) and Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.), says.
"However, now that both countries have restored non-essential travel at border crossings, it is only logical we achieve parity in the COVID-19 requirements for travelers. Our border communities have awaited a return to normal cross-border travel for more than 19 months; we should not risk the full benefits afforded to our citizens from this reopening due to the confusion and additional burden posed by the COVID-19 testing requirement."
In her own statement, Stefanik says North Country residents suffered enough at the hands of the border's prolonged closure.
"Now that our border communities have reached the long-awaited return to Northern Border travel, I am working to avoid any confusion and remove any additional burdens to this process. I am proud to work with our Canadian partners on behalf of residents of the North Country to ensure reopening goes as smoothly as possible.”
ASK FOR ACTION
Douglas thanked the FCCQ for proposing a joint action between the chambers and said the North Country one would continue its outreach.
"As a domestic Canadian policy, change will best be achieved when Canadians who are impacted by the high cost of the tests and are effectively kept from traveling over the border as they hoped they could ask for action by Ottawa," Douglas says.
"That is why we are so pleased that partners like the FCCQ and others across Canada are strongly calling for change as soon as possible, understanding the continuing economic and social impacts."
