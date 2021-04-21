PLATTSBURGH — After a Minneapolis jury announced that it had found Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, guilty of the murder of George Floyd, North Country and state officials said the verdict served as a step toward accountability, but acknowledged that much work remains to both reform policing and eradicate systemic racism.
“Today’s decision serves as a wake up call for the need to examine the relationship between police and BIPOC communities as an essential step to build trust and end the inequities that occur each day,” SUNY Plattsburgh President Dr. Alexander Enyedi said in a statement posted by the college’s Twitter account.
“Regardless of the jury’s decision, our collective work is not done.”
BLACK LIVES MATTER
Enyedi said George Floyd’s life mattered, and that the taking of his life was tragic, enraging and unnecessary.
“The jury’s verdict serves to reinforce the greater problems that plague our society today — discrimination, systemic racism and state violence. George Floyd’s life mattered. The lives of Daunte Wright, Adam Toledo, Breonna Taylor and Eric Garner mattered. All Black lives matter. We mourn with the victims and those traumatized by these seemingly endless string of events.”
Though the jury’s decision provides hope we are moving toward justice, Floyd’s murder stands as a great immorality of our time, Enyedi continued.
“Despite today’s news, emotion and frustration tears at the fabric of our communities — particularly our Black and Brown students, faculty, staff, alumni and community members among us. People remain sad, hurt and angry, and we share those feelings.”
MOVING THE NEEDLE
Plattsburgh Town Supervisor Michael Cashman released a statement shortly after, saying real justice would have been George Floyd “not having been killed in the first place.”
“Chauvin’s actions are deplorable to the highest degree,” his statement reads. “The world watched with bated breath, but a jury of his peers dispensed a resounding verdict.
“His guilt on all charges undeniable and warning: No more.”
Plattsburgh City Mayor Christopher Rosenquest began his statement with, “Guilty! Guilty! Guilty!”
“Our country and community have been through significant turmoil with the murder of George Floyd,” he says in his statement. “A guilty verdict on all counts feels like it moves the needle towards justice for all.”
In a statement, Assemblyman D. Billy Jones said that “justice was served” with the verdict.
“The verdict was a stark reminder that no one is above the law,” the statement read. “Unfortunately, it cannot bring back the life that was taken but hopefully it can help in the healing process.”
‘THANK GOD! THANK GOD!’
Many waited with bated breath to hear Judge Peter Cahill read the verdict Tuesday, including Dr. Breea Willingham, an associate professor of criminal justice at SUNY Plattsburgh.
“Thank God! Thank God!,” said the former newspaper reporter, who covered crime and murder trials for a decade in the Carolinas and Upstate New York.
“My stomach was in knots the entire 90 minutes I was waiting for that verdict. You know, it could have gone either way as we all know just by history. I was cautiously optimistic.”
“When I heard the first verdict, I said yes, and then the second, and then the third, oh my God,” Willingham said.
“I would characterize this as a new beginning of sorts. It almost feels like a rebirth, particularly for Black people who have been seeking this type of justice for centuries. So, finally, finally, to have a jury that recognized the humanity of Black people, I’m getting choked up. It represents our humanity and truly Black lives matter.”
DIDN’T DIE IN VAIN
For Martha Swan, the murder of George Floyd has seemed to be a call for many white Americans to wake up to the reality of police brutality against their fellow black citizens.
“It’s starting to get through to us that there’s been a terrible, egregious wrong for such a long time and because of our privilege and skin color that we haven’t had to concern ourselves (with it) so much,” Swan, executive director of the John Brown Lives! racial justice advocacy group said.
Swan called the verdict an “extraordinary triumph of tireless activism and insistence that George Floyd not have died in vain.”
Locally, Swan pointed to the recent outcry over the language of the Malone police reform plan — which celebrated the village’s white heritage while calling Black people transient and dismissing systemic racism — as evidence of North Country residents getting involved in issues of race in their own communities.
“I think people are paying more attention, rolling up their sleeves more to do the day in and day out work to try to effect change,” she said.
Swan also noted that people seem more open to listening to black Americans on what their challenges and experiences have been in the country “on both the macro level and the daily slings and arrows of microaggressions.”
TURNING POINT
State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said Floyd’s death was a turning point.
“Across our state, our country and indeed the world, people took to the streets to say no more to the systemic racism that costs the lives of our friends and neighbors. To say that those with power and authority must be held responsible for their actions. To demand that we rebalance the tilted scales of justice in our country. To say that Black Lives Matter.”
More than a rallying call for a reckoning in the justice system, Floyd was a man, a father and a brother whose family will always feel his loss, Heastie continued.
“They have endured this terrible tragedy with grace and dignity. My heart goes out to George Floyd’s friends and family. I hope this brings them a sense of justice, and that they can find strength and peace.”
‘ONE STEP CLOSER’
State Attorney General Letitia James harkened back to last year, when Floyd’s family and communities across the country were torn apart by his murder.
“We all watched in helpless desperation as a man was mercilessly killed by the knee of a police officer. Today, there is finally accountability for this atrocious crime that stole the life of a father, brother, son and friend.
“I pray that the Floyd family finds some semblance of justice and peace for this horribly unjust act,” she continued. “While true justice will never be served as long as Black men and women are subjected to such inequality, today, we are one step closer to a fairer system.”
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he was grateful for the verdicts, but that accountability is not the same as justice.
“Emmett Till. Medgar Evers. Rodney King. Amadou Diallo. Sean Bell. Trayvon Martin. Eric Garner. Michael Brown. Philando Castile. Ahmaud Arbery. Breonna Taylor. George Floyd. Daunte Wright. Adam Toledo. Our country has never fully lived up to its founding ideal, of liberty and justice for all. Still, our greatest attribute has always been our optimism, our belief in an ever better future, our faith in the strength of humanity.
“We saw that faith in streets across the country last summer and over the last 11 months. Our charge now is to channel our grief, our anger, our righteous energy, and make real, positive and long-overdue change happen.”
BOLD, DECISIVE ACTION
U.S. Senate Maj. Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) said the country was forever changed by the horrendous video of Chauvin killing Floyd.
“This guilty verdict serves as an official proclamation of what so many of us have known for nearly a year: George Floyd was murdered by an officer who was sworn to protect and serve,” he stated.
“However, we should not mistake a guilty verdict in this case as evidence that the persistent problem of police misconduct has been solved or that the divide between law enforcement and so many of the communities they serve has been bridged.
“We must remain diligent in our efforts to bring meaningful change to police departments across the country,” Schumer continued. “The Senate will continue that work as we strive to ensure George Floyd’s tragic death will not be in vain.”
U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) said the nation remains in a moment of moral reckoning and must take bold and decisive action.
“Congress must pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act to address the systemic and institutional racism that plagues our criminal justice system and continues to lead to the deaths of countless Black Americans.”
The legislation would, among other things, ban chokeholds and carotid holds at the federal level and end qualified immunity for police officers.
