PLATTSBURGH - North Country state lawmakers sounded off on the State Legislature's approval Friday of limiting emergency powers granted to Gov. Andrew Cuomo during the pandemic.
“We’re not in the same place now as we were a year ago, which is why I’ve long been calling to scale back on the extraordinary powers granted to the governor at the start of this public health crisis,” Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) said.
“This legislation will restore the balance of power that allows our government to run smoothly and ensure our communities have a greater say in the state’s response to this pandemic moving forward. As your voice in Albany, I’ll continue to put the health and well-being of North Country families at the forefront of my decision-making.”
This legislation recognizes that while this crisis is ongoing, there has also been much progress in terms of information and vaccine rollouts since then and, therefore, the governor’s far-reaching powers are no longer necessary, a statement from Jones said.
This bill helps move the state toward a system of increased oversight and transparency by repealing these expanded emergency powers, removing the executive’s ability to issue new directives and requiring the governor to justify the extension or modification of any existing directive every 30 days, Jones explained.
Further, it allows the Legislature to repeal an executive order at any time with a simple majority vote as well as revoke a declaration of a state of emergency.
Jones also noted that this bill was crafted between both houses of the Legislature and was not negotiated with the governor.
“While some of these facts have been clouded by misinformation, I want North Country residents to rest assured that this legislation serves its intended purpose and will allow us to responsibly return to a transparent, co-equal body of government,” Jones said.
GOP UNHAPPY STILL
State Senator Dan Stec (R-Queensbury), like most Republicans in the Legislature, said the measure did not go far enough in removing Cuomo's emergency executive powers.
"Given all we’ve learned about Cuomo and his administration’s blatant abuse of power, especially the nursing home death coverup and multiple sexual harassment allegations being investigated, the least the Legislature should have done today was end the governor’s emergency powers," Stec said in a statement.
"He has lost the public trust and demonstrated he is unfit to lead."
“During debate on the Senate floor, Senator (Michael) Gianaris (Senate deputy majority leader), who defended this legislation that continues and does not rescind the governor’s emergency authority, acknowledged that Governor Cuomo lied. Some of my Democratic colleagues have called on the governor to resign.
Then they voted to allow the governor to continue to exercise extraordinary emergency powers with no end in sight. In my opinion, they’ve abdicated their Constitutional role as a coequal branch of government.”
Assemblyman Matt Simpson (R-Horicon) agreed with Stec and other Republicans.
"Today, Democrats pulled a ridiculous stunt and are trying to frame it as a removal of the governor’s emergency powers. This could not be any further from the truth," Simpson said.
"The Democrat bill (A.05967), in fact, emboldens this governor rather than holding him accountable for his mishandling of various aspects of the pandemic response. It not only expands the emergency powers he has abused; it extends them – indefinitely."
Simpson criticized state Democrats over the matter.
"Democrat leadership continues to provide cover for the governor. They emboldened a governor who is under investigation by the New York attorney general and U.S. Department of Justice in two separate scandals. They are fully complicit in this governor’s failed leadership,” he said.
