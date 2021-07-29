No. Co. family discusses prepping for Canada trip

PLATTSBURGH — Sylvie Nelson, a citizen of both America and Canada, downloaded the ArriveCAN app in advance of an upcoming trip across the border.
"That was very easy," she said. "Just like any other app."
TRAVEL APP
Designed by Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), the software is now the official and mandatory platform for travelers headed to Canada by land, plane or marine.
Once downloaded, users are prompted to either sign in or make an account attached to an email address. It's noted that only one household member need do so.
Travelers can fill out the virtual form only three days ahead of their trip.
"They ask you the port of entry," Nelson said, adding that she would cross through the Lacolle Border Crossing in Rouses Point. "Then they ask for your date of arrival and for the time; I guess it's an estimate of time."
Travelers then identify their travel purpose. If not traveling for a pre-determined essential service, they can select from the following options: returning to Canada, family reunification, foreign worker, study and compassionate grounds.
"Leisure travel" is not listed, however, the border is not yet open for that purpose.
Travel documents, like a passport or enhanced license, are then uploaded for the various members of the traveling party.
CROSS-BORDER TRAVEL
As a dual citizen, Nelson has been eligible for a quarantine-less entry into Canada since early July.
She is required to use the ArriveCAN app and take a COVID-19 test 72 hours in advance in order to do so.
Officials in recent weeks announced fully vaccinated Americans could do the same come Aug. 9 followed by fully vaccinated travelers from all countries by early September.
The U.S. has not announced when fully vaccinated Canadians can use its nonessential land crossings to travel into the U.S., instead extending border restrictions set to expire on July 21 to Aug. 21.
MORE PLANNING
Nelson's travel plans are with daughter Gisele Munson, 17, and Ian Munson,13.
The trio will stay at a family cottage on lac Travers in Saint-Adolphe-d'Howard, Quebec.
"It was my grandparents," Nelson said. "I grew up there."
Husband Kurt Munson will join them there in a week or so.
During the vacation, Gisele, a 2021 graduate of Saranac Lake Central School, will be dropped at CEGEP Marianopolis College in Westmount, Quebec.
"I'll be working (at the cottage) remotely for that next week after that just in case my daughter needs anything before she is settled, because, unfortunately, it’s not as easy as it used to be to cross the border," Nelson said.
While the ArriveCAN app was easy enough to navigate, she admitted the testing requirement attached to the latest border restrictions were not conducive to last minute trips to Canada for a quick bite to eat, to catch a show or to visit Gisele.
"It’s at least three days of planning."
'UPTICK IN TESTING'
North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas echoed Nelson's sentiment, saying casual travel would require more forethought.
"But with a little planning ahead, I am hearing of many North Country residents who are planning to visit family after more than 16 months of separation, as well as property owners and people with business interests," he said. "So it's a significant and welcome step by Canada that we regret the U.S. is not yet reciprocating.
"While the large public COVID test sites that operated for so long have shut down, there are still a number of options in the area, some with a fee and still some that are no cost.
"I'm sure these sites will see an uptick in testing in the coming weeks to support northbound travel."
BORDER STRIKE
Nelson and her kids planned to get tested next week in Saranac Lake, but are still debating their departure date.
Though the family was scheduled to leave Aug. 6, Nelson heard Canada's Customs and Immigration Union had chosen that date to begin to strike.
Upset it has gone three years without a contract, union leadership warned of a looming strike since mid-June, though the action required an affirmative vote of at least 51% of its membership.
A Tuesday CBC news report announced the union had received that majority and could begin taking strike action as early as Aug. 6.
Union officials previously told the Press-Republican that while the health and safety of Can-Am citizens would not be compromised, strike action could slow cross-border travel.
"I’m thinking I’m going to cross over on Aug. 5 just because when they go on strike, they take their time, half of them don’t come to work, they’re sick," Nelson said.
"I’m going to try to avoid that.”
