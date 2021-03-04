No. Co. Chamber updates logo

PLATTSBURGH — The North Country Chamber of Commerce recently unveiled its new logo, reminiscent of a periodic table element and symbolizing the "Power of the Region."
The square logo has "Nc" at its center, representative of the North Country, with an arrow pointing to a small "R," for region, in the upper righthand corner.
Chamber officials said the graphic arrow, which dips and rises, was just as much a nod to northern New York's mountains as it was to the chamber's committed business support through all of the "ups and downs."
'MORE RELEVANT'
The North Country Chamber of Commerce, which serves Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Hamilton and northern Warren counties, as well as southern Quebec, has more than 3,200 members. It is the largest business and economic development alliance in northern New York and one of the five largest chambers in the state.
The chamber believed the new emblem lent itself to modifications when appropriate.
"For example, it can easily be shown with a 'P' for the 'Power of Partnership' or an 'E' for the 'Power of Enterprise,'" it says in a recent news release. "And we suggest it is more relevant to a multi-dimensional entity engaged in everything from manufacturing and technology to enterprise and government affairs, while our Adirondack Coast logo will continue to represent our tourism sector and marketing endeavors with its inviting image of the lake and mountains."
LONG TIME COMING
The chamber said it had been more than a quarter century since its logo was last updated.
"We have been planning to do such an update for more than a year, but find there cannot be a better time than now for renewal and positive adjustment as we begin to move through the hopefully final stages of this terrible pandemic, which in turn has confirmed the importance of our chamber as a vital source of information, guidance, assistance and advocacy," the chamber says in the release.
The chamber thanked its marketing staff members for generating the new look, as well as downtown Plattsburgh-based marketing agency Boire Benner Group for its refinements.
"Watch now for the dynamic and modern new logo to replace the old on our website, in all publications and on everything conveying who we are," the chamber says.
"Onward and upward! The Power of Region!"
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.