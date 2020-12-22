PLATTSBURGH — More than one-third of the $900 billion COVID relief bill was committed to helping the nation's small businesses stay, or get back on, their feet, and bar owner Bobby Hall said it was about time.
"We could use the help," he said. "We could definitely use the help."
PAYROLL RELIEF
The package budgeted $325 billion for small business aid, more than $284 billion of which was to support a second round of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).
That forgivable loan program was first issued under the $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act earlier this year.
Offered through the Small Business Administration, the program meant to help businesses continue to make payroll and other payments during the continued pandemic. The loaned monies was to be forgiven so long as businesses spent 75 percent of it on employee salaries.
The bill also made nonprofit organizations eligible for PPP, budgeted funds for Economic Injury Disaster Loans and included $15 billion in support for live venues, movie theaters and museums.
'HELPING HUNDREDS'
The North Country Chamber of Commerce welcomed the relief bill and its aid to small businesses, which, it said, had been its top priority.
"This new round of the PPP forgivable loan program will be crucial to helping hundreds of small businesses in the North Country who have managed to keep going this long but require added support to make it through the coming months," Chamber President and CEO Garry Douglas says in a Monday statement.
"Our aim from the start has been to do everything possible to leave no business behind. We believe our commitment to a steady flow of information, guidance, assistance and advocacy, adjusted along the way, has helped, as has the incredible support of North Country residents who have shown their commitment to spending local.
"In the end, we thank Congresswoman (Elise) Stefanik and Senator (Chuck) Schumer for their personal accessibility to us through this process and for their support of the agreement now at hand."
HIGHER DEMAND
The local chamber planned to host webinars to explain the differences between the two PPP rounds and details were to be circulated via its daily newsletter.
While Douglas did not know exactly how many North County businesses took advantage the first go around, he thought, "the demand should be higher as this new round will be open both to first time applicants who weren't able to access PPP the earlier time around plus returnees who will be able to seek a second round."
As previously reported by the Press-Republican, Champlain National Bank alone had, by May, issued more than $25 million in PPP funds to over 200 businesses across its 10 branches in Clinton and Essex counties.
REAPPLYING
Hall, owner of Bobby's Lounge in the City of Plattsburgh, said he benefited from PPP in the spring and planned to apply again when possible.
"What it really does is it takes care of the payroll," he said, noting his six employees. "It means you can keep all of your employees and you don't have to worry about it.
"Now I don't have to worry about losing any of them and they don't have to worry about losing their pay; it's excellent news."
COVID CASE
Hall's greatest concern at this time was the state's curfew requiring bars statewide close no later than 10 p.m.
"That really hurts us in the bar business," he said. "Friday and Saturday nights — that's a real killer.
"I don't believe we're going to see any change in that at all until the vaccine is here for everybody."
Bobby's Lounge had to temporarily close last month after an individual infected with COVID-19 exposed about 30 patrons and all of Hall's bartenders.
"Everybody quarantined and no cases came out of it," Hall said. "We've been very careful and cleaning everything constantly."
MTA FUNDING
The North Country Chamber also welcomed the COVID relief bill's inclusion of funding to help stabilize major transit systems, including the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), "which is important to the future of our region's transportation equipment producers, along with much needed additional support for our hospitals who continue to face enormous fiscal challenges."
As previously reported by the Press-Republican, local transportation suppliers, like Nova Bus and Bombardier, had backed the relief package, which budgeted $45 billion, or 5 percent, to transportation.
