PLATTSBURGH — Nine SUNY Plattsburgh students were placed on interim suspension Friday.
A message from University President Alexander Enyedi released by the school said that all nine students were members of the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity, who allegedly violated campus conduct standards and local laws related to alcohol, nuisance, hazing and endangerment.
These off-campus students will not be permitted on campus until further notice, the release said, and they may not physically attend class or go to campus facilities, among other restrictions.
Such behavior has “COVID implications” SUNY Plattsburgh Executive Director of Communications and Public Affairs Ken Knelly said.
The Pi Kappa Phi fraternity has also been issued a cease and desist activities order, stopping its functioning as a campus student organization.
A separate campus judicial process will determine the future of the fraternity, as well as the enrollment status of its member students.
Enyedi was grateful for the work of SUNY Plattsburgh’s University Police and the Plattsburgh City Police Department in bringing these matters to court and the Office of Student Conduct, the message said.
The college also had suspended 43 students the first week of school after they participated in a party at Sailor's Beach on Lake Champlain, which was against COVID-19 safeguards.
