WAVERLY — A Nicholville man died from injuries sustained after a one-car crash on State Route 458 during the early hours on July 5, State Police said.
Lance A. Jensen, 38, was driving north on State Route 458 in a 2004 Chevrolet Malibu, when his car ran off the east shoulder of the roadway, a news release by State Police said.
His car then swerved back on the roadway before rolling over multiple times and then coming to rest, the release said. Police said Jensen was ejected during the crash.
He was taken by St. Regis Falls EMS and later died at the Canton Potsdam Hospital, the release said. A passenger in Jensen’s vehicle, 36-year-old Rachel L. Nickels of Canton, was also to taken to Canton Potsdam Hospital for hand injuries.
The crash remains under investigation, police said.
