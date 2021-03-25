Tom Hanks will undeniably go down as one of the best actors to ever grace the silver screen. Movies such as “Big,” “Forest Gump,” “Castaway” and “The Green Mile” have earned him the title of one of Hollywood’s most sought after leading men. They are all also movies that I can’t help but ‘stop’ on when flipping through channels on my T.V. I’ve seen them all about a thousand times, and would watch them a thousand more.
When I came across “News Of The World” on Netflix and saw Hanks on the cover, I knew that I would be spending the next two hours on my couch soaking it in. At the time, I had no idea that it was based on the 2016 novel of the same name, written by Paulette Jiles. After watching the movie, I went and bought the book.
In the film, Hanks portrays a former member of the Confederate Army, Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd, who now travels the world delivering the latest news to the members of society. Of course, along with the news, Captain Kidd also adds a few “stories” of his own to spice things up a bit. It was so intriguing to watch the history of how news travels from then to today. It appears that even back in 1870 there was a ‘spin’ put on what was being relayed to the people regarding the happenings of current events.
Upon one of his travels from one town to the next, Kidd happens upon a broken down wagon where he finds an African American soldier hanging from a tree. Hidden in the overturned wagon is a fair skinned, blonde hair and blue-eyed white girl, named Johanna (Helena Zengel), dressed in Native American clothing. Johanna also only speaks in the Native American language, Kiowa.
Unsure of what to do with Johanna, Kidd reluctantly asks the girl to ride along with him to the next town. Upon their journey, they end up encountering the Union Army. Kidd is instructed to bring Johanna to the Union Officials at the next checkpoint. There, they would sort out her Bureau of Indian Affairs paperwork and return her to her only known remaining family, her aunt and uncle. It is later revealed that Johanna’s parents were killed in a Kiowa raid.
Upon learning that the Bureau of Indian affairs representative won’t be available to take young Johanna to her relatives for another 3 months, Kidd hesitantly takes on the responsibility to do so himself. The two unlikely compatible characters begin to form a strong bond along their travels where everything from language to cultural barriers stands in their way.
Kidd and Johanna begin to face outside struggles as well. From ex-confederate soldiers trying to ‘buy’ Johanna, to their wagon faltering off track and getting destroyed, it’s basically a constant battle for survival for the Captain and little girl.
This movie is a movie about truth.
The truth about the world.
The truth about the news.
And the truth that’s never told.
Kidd’s past and Johanna’s future play a big part to the ending of this fantastic flick. For lack of completely spoiling it for you, I will stop here.
According to Wikipedia, “The News Of The World was named one of the ten best films of 2020 by the “National Board of Review”, and for her performance 12-year-old Zengel received Best Supporting Actress nominations at the Golden Globes and Screen Actors Guild Awards.
All I can say is grab a tissue and be prepared to be in awe of a ‘not your every-day war film.’
