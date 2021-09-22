PLATTSBURGH — The North Country Chamber of Commerce Monday applauded an announcement by Gov. Kathy Hochul that New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) selected the Champlain Hudson Power Express project to advance to final negotiations.
"We congratulate all involved," Chamber President and CEO Garry Douglas said, "including our friends at TDI (Transmission Developers) and Hydro-Quebec, and we thank Gov. Hochul for embracing this historic advance for Quebec and for New York.
"Onward and upward!"
UNDER LAKE CHAMPLAIN
Champlain Hudson Power Express is a proposed high-voltage direct current (HVDC) submarine power cable project that would link Montreal to Astoria, Queens.
The project aims to construct a line carrying 1,250 megawatts of clean hydropower from Quebec to New York City using a route that will be mostly underwater, including the length of Lake Champlain.
Transmission is hoped to begin in 2025, providing enough power for more than one million homes.
It is co-sponsored by TDI and Hydro-Quebec.
LONGTIME ADVOCATES
Douglas said Hochul's announcement represent a "historic step" in the continued growth of the Quebec-New York economic partnership.
"Quebec has ample clean electricity which we need and this will take the existing cross border hydro activity to new heights. As key proponents of the integrated economic interests of New York and Quebec, we have been advocates for the project since its inception a decade ago.
"It will inevitably lead to a stronger overall partnership between the two neighbors in a key strategic field of the future which is clean energy and green economic development."
