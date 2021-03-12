Newcomer seeks Saranac Lake post

SARANAC LAKE – In Franklin County, the villages of Saranac Lake, Burke and Chateaugay are holding elections.
In Saranac Lake, Democrat Kelly Brunette is seeking the trustee seat held by Zelda Newman, which is on the ballot for a one year unexpired term.
“My commitment is to serve the residents of our cool little mountain village and contribute to its growth and prosperity,” Brunette told the Press-Republican. “My vision for Saranac Lake is for a village that is vibrant, connected, sustainable and safe.”
She moved to Saranac Lake in 2004, after previously attending Paul Smith’s College. She is now the Saranac Lake regional destination manager for the Franklin County Industrial Development Agency.
“As an economic development professional, active community member, volunteer, and mom of two young daughters, I will bring a fresh and relevant perspective to the Village Board,” Brunette said. “My decisions will always be made with the best interests of Saranac Lake's residents in mind, and every vote I cast will be based on facts, experience, equity, dedication, concern, and above all else, understanding.”
She said she supports a capital improvement plan for Saranac Lake, as well as “using tourism as an economic driver in a well-planned and sustainable way, new economic growth while supporting our local businesses, broadband expansion, making the community attractive to young professionals and families, rebuilding our neighborhoods, and ensuring residents have a good quality of life.”
Newman had been appointed to the board after Patrick Murphy resigned, but she is not running for the post.
In Chateaugay, three posts are on the ballot: Mayor Matthew Clarke and Trustees Donna LaBombard and Tara Winters are all running independent for reelection. All are two year terms.
For Burke, one trustee post is open with incumbent Greg Perrigo seeking the seat for a fourth two-year term.
The election is noon to 9 p.m. at Saranac Lake and Chateaugay village offices, and noon to 8 p.m. at Burke fire station.
Saranac Lake is also partly within Essex County.
