NEWCOMB — Except for the town of Newcomb, most of Essex County remained relatively unscathed by recent heavy rainfall Tuesday.
A state of emergency was imposed by County Board of Supervisors Chairman Shaun Gillilland so county departments could take emergency action as needed to help residents and open roads.
Gov. Kathy Hochul has declared a state of emergency for Essex and Clinton counties as well so they can work toward getting state aid.
On Tuesday, power lines were down on Newcomb Road/Route 28N between Newcomb in Essex County and Long Lake in Hamilton County, and Route 28N in Newcomb was closed due to partial washout of the Fishing Brook Bridge.
The Adirondack Interpretive Center in Newcomb was closed on Tuesday until further notice due to flooding. The staff at Great Camp Santanoni in Newcomb was evacuated due to rising waters there and are all safe, Newcomb officials reported.
Long Lake had numerous roads and bridges damaged and was under a state of emergency Tuesday, with Route 30 north to Tupper Lake one of the few roads still passable.
Ticonderoga officials said the town sewage treatment system overflowed due to heavy rains into the LaChute River. Twenty gallons per minute of untreated sewage discharged for six hours into the river on Monday, the State Department of Environmental Conservation reported.
In Crown Point, Sugar Hill Road, Stoney Lonesome Road, and Amy Hill Road are closed due to flooding.
Alder Meadow Road, River Road and Letsonville Road in Schroon, and Old Chilson Road and Putts Pond Road in Ticonderoga are all closed.
An updated list of roads closed in Essex County is at www.co.essex.ny.us/Advisories.
