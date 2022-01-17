Plattsburgh, NY (12901)

Today

Periods of snow along with gusty winds at times, especially this morning. High 29F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 10F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.