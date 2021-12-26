New York urges safe on-trail, COVID safety for snowmobile season

PLATTSBURGH — As snowmobiling season begins, New York State is urging riders to practice on-trail and COVID-19 safety.
A state snowmobile safety certificate is required for riders aged 10 to 18 to operate a snowmobile. Safety courses continue to be offered with more than 100 available, a news release by the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation said.
Open online safety courses can be found on the state’s Parks Office at: https://on.ny.gov/3Ej9368.
Although certificates are required for younger riders, New York said all riders can benefit from the course, which provides fundamental information that ensures safety for riders and other trail users.
Throughout the season, various state agencies will be on the lookout out to enforce state laws on snowmobile trails, including instances of reckless operation, speed limit compliance and more.
“Reckless operation, speeding and operating while impaired or intoxicated present significant and serious risks to all trail users. Rules will be strictly enforced by law enforcement," Acting Assistant Director of Law Enforcement Major Michael Pavelock said. "While outside riding is a safe activity during this pandemic, snowmobilers should be aware that for off-trail visits to restaurants and other establishments, the new COVID-19 safety protocols announced by Governor Hochul require that masks are required to be worn in all indoor public places unless the business or venue implements a proof of vaccine requirement.”
New York recommended these tips for safe ride:
• Prior to starting your ride, check over the snowmobile to make sure it is in good working order and carry emergency supplies.
• Always wear a DOT- or SNELL-approved helmet and make sure to wear the proper snowmobile gear including bibs, jackets, boots and gloves.
• Always ride with a buddy or at least one other person.
• Ride responsibly and within your abilities.
• Always ride to the right side of the trail especially at hill crests and curves.
• Operate at a speed which is safe and prudent for the given conditions.
• Respect landowners, obey posted signs and stay on the marked trail.
• Frozen bodies of water are not designated trails. If planning to ride on ice, proceed with caution and be aware of potential hazards under the snow. Consider wearing a snowmobile suit with flotation built-in and carry a set of ice picks as a precaution.
• Never drink alcohol or use drugs and ride.
